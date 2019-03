Actually, this has been done. The old gyms have had turf laid down over them. I know the soccer teams do some practices in there and I believe football can do some stuff, but it is not big enough to conduct full practices.



The other issue with Mabee is that it now houses Security. And it still has the rowing tank. They may be able to keep the tank and reconfigure the rest and add to it by removing the parking lot to the east of the building. And in all seriousness, raze Mabee and build from scratch. New offices for the sports that need it (believe soccer, golf rowing). Build a walk way over 8th St to Case. IPF including an indoor track and capabilities of hosting indoor meets. Build new security offices and facility either west of campus in Kendall Whittier neighborhood or build in the green space buffer on the east side of Harvard.



I think Clancy can be convinced to get it done, but we need an AD that is not a wet noodle. Let's bring Ross back. He's learned his lesson.

Click to expand...