Tulsa's Thomas Bennett named Special Teams Player of the Week

Media release... TULSA, Okla. –– The American Athletic Conference today announced its first player of the week selections for the 2018 football season and Tulsa punter Thomas Bennett was chosen as the league's Special Teams Player of the Week. Bennett, a 6'3" junior from Carlsbad, Calif., punted four times in Tulsa's 38-27 season opening win against the UCA Bears. He averaged 49.2 yards per punt, and a net average of 41.0 yards. After the weekend's play, Bennett is ranked fifth nationally among all FBS punters for average. All four of Bennett's punts came in the first-half as Tulsa held a 21-13 lead, while two of those punts came from inside Tulsa's own 20-yard line. His longest punts covered 54 yards to the UCA 30-yard line and a career-long 68-yarder for a touchback. Other weekly winners include: UCF quarterback Milton McKenzie as the Offensive Player of the week and co-Defensive Players of the Week Bryan Wright from Cincinnati and Houston's Ed Oliver.