Tulsa’s Kevin Wilson Names Two to Coaching Staff, Adding Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach



TULSA, Okla. –– University of Tulsa first-year head football coach Kevin Wilson announced today the appointment of two offensive coaches, filling the roles of offensive coordinator/quarterback coach with Steve Spurrier, Jr., and offensive line coach with Ryan Stanchek.



Spurrier comes from Mississippi State, while Stanchek spent the past season at Austin Peay University.



“It’s a pretty good starting point on offense with Steve’s offensive philosophy being influenced with his years coaching under his father, Steve Spurrier Sr., as well as his time with Mike Leach at Washington State and Mississippi State,” said Wilson. “It will be great to work alongside Steve and I’m also excited to be reunited with Ryan, who began his coaching career with me at Indiana.



“Both coaches have been in coordinator roles in the past and bring to our program the experience and knowledge in putting an efficient and exciting offense on the field. I’m thrilled to have them and their families join us here at Tulsa.”



Steve Spurrier Jr. comes to Tulsa following three seasons (2020-22) as outside receivers coach at Mississippi State, where he also served as the school’s passing game coordinator in 2022.



Spurrier’s collegiate coaching career has included 17 postseason bowl games, including the Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, as well as five conference championships (three SEC and two Big 12) and two national championships (Oklahoma, 2000; Florida, 1996).



In 2022, Mississippi State threw for an average of 311 yards and 36 touchdowns in posting a 9-4 overall record.



Before his coaching stint at MSU, Spurrier joined Mike Leach’s staff at Washington State in 2018 as outside receivers coach and spent two years (2018-19) there before moving to Mississippi State with Leach.



Spurrier joined Leach’s staff having spent the 2017 season as the assistant head coach/ quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky. Spurrier helped develop quarterback Mike White into WKU’s first Senior Bowl participant at quarterback and just the second quarterback in school history to post multiple seasons of 4,000 or more passing yards. The Hilltoppers reached the 2017 Autonation Cure Bowl as White’s 4,177 passing yards were fourth nationally while his 368 completions led the nation.



Spurrier spent the 2016 campaign at Oklahoma in an off-field role as a recruiting and offensive specialist.



Prior to his time in Norman, Spurrier spent 11 seasons (2005-15) at South Carolina on the staff of his father, Steve Spurrier Sr., as he coached the Gamecocks’ wide receivers. He added titles of passing game coordinator in 2009, recruiting coordinator in 2011 and co-offensive coordinator in 2012. During his time in Columbia, the Gamecocks went to nine bowl games and his pupils featured future NFL stars Sidney Rice and Alshon Jeffery.



Before moving to South Carolina, Spurrier spent one season at the University of Arizona (2004) under head coach Mike Stoops, two seasons as wide receivers coach in the NFL with the Washington Redskins (2002-03) and was a part of Bob Stoops’ rebuilding project at Oklahoma (1999-2001), culminating with a perfect 13-0 record and national championship in 2000. He also worked alongside Leach during the 1999 season at Oklahoma.



A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Spurrier played collegiately at Duke where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1994. While working as a graduate assistant at Florida, Spurrier received his master’s degree in 1996.



Spurrier Jr. and his wife, Melissa, are the parents of triplets, Luke, Gavin and Emmaline; Nolan; twins, Palmer and Hayden, and McKinley.



Ryan Stanchek joins the Tulsa coaching staff following one season as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Austin Peay. Previously, he spent the 2021 season in the same capacity at Florida A&M, helping A&M reach the school’s first FCS Playoff appearance since 2001.



Before that, Stanchek spent two seasons (2019-20) as the offensive line coach at Southern Miss.



Prior to joining the Southern Miss staff, Stanchek was a member of the Alcorn State coaching staff for five seasons (2014-18), beginning as an offensive line coach before earning a promotion to run-game coordinator in 2016 and ultimately offensive coordinator for the 2018 season.



During Stanchek’s time at Alcorn State, the Braves won the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s East Division title five times, the SWAC Championship three times, played in the Celebration Bowl three times, and won the SBN Sports Black College Football National Championship in 2014.



At Alcorn, Stanchek coached 13 offensive linemen to the SWAC’s all-conference team and also mentored eight HBCU All-Americans during his tenure.



Stanchek began his coaching career as an offensive quality control assistant at Florida State in 2010, working with the offensive line. He then spent three seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Indiana, coaching under head coach Kevin Wilson.



A two-time All-America offensive lineman at West Virginia, Stanchek started 48 consecutive games in Morgantown. He helped the Mountaineers win four bowl games in four years, including the 2006 Sugar Bowl and 2008 Fiesta Bowl, and Big East Conference titles twice (2005 and 2007).



Stanchek signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2009 before playing for the Arena Football League’s Cleveland Gladiators in 2010.



A Cincinnati native, Stanchek earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from West Virginia. He and his wife Jessica have a daughter, Bella Sky, and a son, Skyler.