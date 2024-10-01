Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview): Tulsa Golden Hurricane - (Game #5) Army is looking to remain undefeated, but Tulsa may have something to say about that. Come inside for more

Prediction:​

Army opens as an 11-point favorite. ESPN FPI gives Army a 76.9% chance of winning.In our preseason preview article, we had Army losing this game to Temple (we also had Army at 4-0 at this point in the season). Traditionally, this has been a tough week for the Black Knights. In 2021, Army rolled into Ball State on about the same Saturday with a similar 4-0 record. Christian Anderson was hurt and Tyhier Tyler got the start. Army gave up a couple kick returns for touchdowns, turned the ball over multiple times and found themselves in an insurmountable 21-0 hole at the end of the first quarter. Despite Army dominating the rest of the game 16-7, it wasn’t enough, and the Black Knights had suffered their first defeat of the season.A few years ago, Army went down to Wake Forest, got destroyed and Tyrell Robinson had his first of multiple knee injuries. Last year this weekend, Army was shut out by Troy. Road games in early October have not been kind to Army the past few seasons. Army has mid-term exams, a huge deal and a big distraction. Injuries are mounting. Neither starting Safety finished the Temple game. That could be a problem against a passing offense like Tulsa. They did give up two-three explosives against Temple.Tulsa has a really strong run defense as pointed out above. If Army turns it over once or twice and doesn’t create any turnovers, this could certainly be a disappointing first loss of the season.Not so fast, my friends. We truly believe the 2024 version of the Black Knights is different. I would be very surprised if Bryson Daily doesn’t line up under Center and at the end of the day, that may be the most important factor to determining the outcome of this game. Daily is an absolute force this season. I don’t believe Tulsa will have an answer for the Army offense. They haven’t played Navy so it will be their first time seeing any version of the option in 2024. That in itself will cause problems. Army’s plethora of weapons in the offensive backfield and the dominance of the MOB will be too much for the first team on Army’s AAC slate not named the Owls.– 35- 21