Day Date Opponent Saturday Aug. 30 ABILENE CHRISTIAN Saturday Sept. 6 at New Mexico State Saturday Sept. 13 NAVY Saturday Sept. 20 at Oklahoma State Saturday Sept. 27 TULANE Saturday Oct. 4 at Memphis Saturday Oct. 11 OPEN Thursday Oct. 16 at ECU Saturday Oct. 25 TEMPLE Saturday Nov. 1 OPEN Saturday Nov. 8 at Florida Atlantic Saturday Nov. 15 OREGON STATE Saturday Nov. 22 at Army Saturday Nov. 29 UAB Fri. or Sat. Dec. 5 or 6 American Football Championship

The American Athletic Conference announced its 2025 football slate on Friday afternoon, completing the first Golden Hurricane schedule of the Tre Lamb era.Tulsa’s 12-game regular season schedule will feature six games at H.A. Chapman Stadium – two nonconference and four games against The American opponents. For the first time since 2004, all of Tulsa’s regular season home games are scheduled for a Saturday kickoff. The six road contests include two nonconference matchups.Of the eight conference games, three are against teams the Hurricane did not play last season, while five are repeats with the hosting assignments swapped from the previous matchup. Tulsa will play against every team who finished in the top five of the league standings in 2024, facing two at home and three on the road.The Hurricane opens its season in front of the home crowd on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Abilene Christian. Tulsa goes on the road for the first time for a Sept. 6 meeting with New Mexico State. It’s the first meeting against the Aggies since 2001 in a series Tulsa leads 15-4.TU and OSU play the next iteration of the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic in Stillwater on Sept. 20. The Golden Hurricane will also host Oregon State in a nonconference matchup on Saturday, Nov. 15. The contest is Tulsa’s first-ever meeting with the Beavers.TU hosts the Naval Academy on Sept. 13 to open The American play, when the Hurricane will seek its first home win against the Midshipmen. Following the Oklahoma State game, Tulsa welcomes last season’s runner-up Tulane to H.A. Chapman on Sept. 27. The Hurricane is 13-7 all-time against the Green Wave.October opens at Memphis for the first conference road trip of the season. Tulsa is 5-9 in the Liberty Bowl against the Tigers. Oct. 11 is the first open date of the season.A Thursday contest on Oct. 16 at East Carolina awaits Tulsa out of the bye. The Pirates and Hurricane met last season in a Thursday night contest that went down to the wire. TU’s lone home game in October comes against Temple on Oct. 25. This will be the 10th meeting between the schools in a series Tulsa leads 5-4. Nov. 1 is the second open week of the season. Then, Tulsa will play at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 8 before the home contest with Oregon State on the 15th.TU’s final road contest will see the Hurricane travel to West Point on Nov. 22 to face Army, the defending American Athletic Conference champions. This is Tulsa’s second trip to Michie Stadium. The Hurricane knocked off the Black Knights 49-39 in the other meeting on Nov. 17, 2007.The Hurricane hosts UAB on Nov. 29 to complete the 2025 regular season. The last time the Blazers visited H.A. Chapman, Tulsa rolled to a 37-20 victory. TU leads the overall series 4-1 and is 2-0 at home against UAB.The 2025 American Athletic Conference Football Championship will be either Friday, Dec. 5 or Saturday, Dec. 6. More information regarding the date of the game will release in later months. The conference championship is played at the home site of the top team in the conference based on league standings.