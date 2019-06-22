Jeffries signs with Orlando Magic

Media release...



TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s DaQuan Jeffries is ready to start his professional career after he signed a free agent contract with the Orlando Magic early Friday morning.



Jeffries recently completed his career with the Golden Hurricane as a two-year letterwinner who averaged 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 56 appearances. He shot 51.7-percent and recorded three double-doubles during his two seasons at TU, while he also made an impact on the defensive end, where he tallied 74 blocks to rank 14th on the program’s all-time charts.



He was a third-team American Athletic Conference selection as a senior in 2018-19 as he led Tulsa in scoring (404 points/13.0 ppg), blocks (38) and steals (31), while his 5.6 rebounds per game ranked second on the squad. Jeffries started all 31 games that he was available for and produced 22 double-figure scoring games.



Jeffries put an exclamation point on his career by winning the State Farm College Slam Dunk Contest at the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minn. From there, he was invited to the exclusive Portsmouth Invitational Tournament and led his team to a runner-up finish in the event. He was named to the PIT All-Tournament Team before earning an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp and then the NBA Draft Combine.



Jeffries and the Magic will start play in the NBA Summer League on July 5 in Las Vegas.

