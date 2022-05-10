Chris Harmon
TU Hall of Famer Jerry Ostroski joins us to discuss Tulsa's NFL Draft picks, the legacy of O-linemen at TU, the NIL debacle and more. New TU basketball commit Brandon Betson tells us why he chose the Hurricane. Audio clips from Tulsa assistant basketball coaches Duffy Conroy and Desmond Haymon. Plus a recruiting update on TU Football and Basketball. (Recorded on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7).
4:02 - 🏈 & 🏀 recruiting updates
10:07 - Jerry Ostroski interview
31:05 - Brandon Betson interview
36:16 - Discussion with TU assistant 🏀 coaches
