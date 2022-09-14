Chris Harmon
ITS Publisher
Staff
-
- Aug 15, 2002
-
- 45,848
-
- 7,827
-
- 113
Tulsa Football sideline reporter Jeremie Poplin joins Chris Harmon to discuss the good and bad from the Hurricane's close win over Northern Illinois, and they chat about the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams. Plus, a preview of TU's next football opponent, Jacksonville State, with audio clips from TU head coach Philip Montgomery.
Inside Tulsa Sports • A podcast on Anchor
The ITS podcast is brought to you by Inside Tulsa Sports on the Rivals Network and Yahoo! Sports - the best source for news, info and discussions of University of Tulsa Football, Basketball and Recruiting! Episodes include interviews with current and former TU players and coaches, recruiting and...
anchor.fm