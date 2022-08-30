Chris Harmon
- Aug 15, 2002
- 45,757
- 7,732
- 113
TU Hall of Famer Jerry Ostroski helps us preview Tulsa Football's season opener at Wyoming, and former Tulsa quarterback David Johnson stops by to discuss his career at TU. Plus, audio clips from Tulsa head football coach Philip Montgomery and much more.
Inside Tulsa Sports • A podcast on Anchor
The ITS podcast is brought to you by Inside Tulsa Sports on the Rivals Network and Yahoo! Sports - the best source for news, info and discussions of University of Tulsa Football, Basketball and Recruiting! Episodes include interviews with current and former TU players and coaches, recruiting and...
anchor.fm