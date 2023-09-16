Game thoughts OU

I continue to give the offense a bit of a pass without our first string QB playing and with zero help on the other side of the ball.
Our defense looks completely inept. Are OU and Washington playoff teams? Hard to know from the season so far. But that's pretty much the only thing that would give me any hope.
Let's not play OU anymore. I don't like our stadium overrun by the other team's colors.
