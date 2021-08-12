Media release...



Tulsa Men’s Basketball Announces 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule



TULSA, Okla. –– Teams from the ACC, Atlantic-10, Conference USA, Mountain West and the Pac-12 conferences highlight Tulsa’s 13-game non-conference schedule this season, as it was announced today.



Five of Tulsa’s non-conference foes advanced in either NCAA or NIT competition and compiled an overall 9-5 postseason record. Oregon State, Oral Roberts and North Texas each advanced in the NCAA Tournament, while Boise State and Colorado State moved ahead in the NIT before each lost to eventual champion and Tulsa league member Memphis.



“I'm happy with how our schedule unfolded,” said Head Coach Frank Haith. “We get to open with three straight games at the Reynolds Center, including an Oregon State team that advanced to the NCAA’s Elite Eight. We’re thrilled to be playing in front of our fans as this early homestand will give us an opportunity to get off to a good start with an enthusiastic crowd.”



Tulsa’s 2021-22 non-league schedule features seven homes games, three road contests and three neutral site games. The schedule reunites Tulsa against former conference members – Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State and a possible matchup against Utah from the Western Athletic Conference as well as Southern Illinois and North Texas as members of the Missouri Valley Conference.



Oregon State, Boise State, North Texas, Colorado State and Utah each placed among the top-65 in the NCAA’s Final Net Rankings, while Loyola Marymount finished in the top-100 at No. 95.



“We’ll play in some very difficult venues on the road as well as neutral site locations that will help toughen our team for what will be another extremely competitive American Athletic Conference schedule,” said Haith.



Haith’s group begins the season with three consecutive home games at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in the first six days of the 2021-22 campaign. The first of those three contests is a visit by Northwestern State (Nov. 10) for the second straight year. Tulsa claimed an 82-55 win last season to improve its series record to 4-0.



Air Force comes to Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 13, for the first time since the inaugural season of the Reynolds Center, 1998-99, when the Golden Hurricane improved to 6-0 at the new venue with a 78-75 victory. Tulsa closes out its three-game homestand when the Pac 12’s Oregon State Beavers come to town on Monday, Nov. 15.



OSU ended last season with a trip to the NCAA Elite Eight, losing to Tulsa’s American Athletic Conference brethren Houston for a trip to the Final Four. The Beavers finished the season with an overall 20-13 record.



Tulsa leads the series with Oregon State 2-1 as the last meeting came in Nov. 2016 as the Hurricane grabbed a 75-64 victory.



Tulsa will travel to the Sunshine Slam, Nov. 20-21, in Daytona Beach, Florida, as the Hurricane opens the tournament against the A-10’s Rhode Island Rams on Saturday (Nov. 20). A day later, Tulsa will face either Boston College of the ACC or the Utah Utes of the Pac 12 Conference.



The Hurricane returns home for a meeting against Little Rock (Nov. 26) for the 12th meeting in school history as Tulsa leads the series 6-5.



The Mayor’s Cup will be up for grabs when Tulsa visits cross-town foe Oral Roberts on Monday, Nov. 29. Tulsa leads the series 36-19 and has won the last four meetings and four of the last five contests at the Mabee Center.



ORU posted an overall 18-11 record a year ago and used the Summit League tournament title to propel the Golden Eagles to its Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament.



Tulsa begins the month of December in the northwest with a contest against Boise State (Dec. 3). The Broncos posted an overall 19-9 record and 14-6 Mountain West Conference mark in 2021, while posting a 1-1 mark in the NIT.



Another three-game homestand awaits the Hurricane when Loyola Marymount (Dec. 7), Southern Illinois (Dec. 11) and Alcorn State (Dec. 16) visit the Reynolds Center. Tulsa has a 4-0 record against Marymount, 2-0 vs. Alcorn State and a 32-21 mark against former Missouri Valley Conference rival Southern Illinois. Marymount returns most of its roster from a team that finished 13-9 overall and placed third in the West Coast Conference behind National Runner-up Gonzaga and NCAA participant BYU.



Tulsa closes out the non-conference schedule away from the Reynolds Center. In pre-Christmas games, Tulsa will face Colorado State in Denver on Dec. 18 and will play North Texas at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Dec. 21 as a part of the Compete4Cause Classic. CSU went 2-1 in the NIT last season, defeating Buffalo and NC State before losing to eventual champion Memphis in the semifinals.



The lone exhibition game for Tulsa comes on Wednesday, Nov. 3 when Tulsa hosts Northeastern Oklahoma State.



Game times and the American Athletic Conference schedule will be announced at a later date.





2021-22 Tulsa Men’s Basketball Schedule



Date Day Opponent Site



NOVEMBER



3 Wed. NORTHEASTERN STATE (EXHIBITION) Reynolds Center



10 Wed. NORTHWESTERN STATE Reynolds Center



13 Sat. AIR FORCE Reynolds Center



15 Mon. OREGON STATE Reynolds Center



20 Sat. vs. Rhode Island @ Sunshine Slam Daytona Beach, Fla.



21 Sun. vs. Boston College/Utah @ Sunshine Slam Daytona Beach, Fla.



26 Fri. LITTLE ROCK Reynolds Center



29 Mon. at Oral Roberts Tulsa, Okla.







DECEMBER



3 Fri. at Boise State Boise, Idaho



7 Tues. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT Reynolds Center



11 Sat. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS Reynolds Center



16 Thurs. ALCORN STATE Reynolds Center



18 Sat. at Colorado State Denver, Colo.



21 Tues. vs. North Texas @ Compete4Cause Classic Oklahoma City, Okla.