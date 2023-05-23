TU has signed three grad transfers to financial aid agreements: OSU defensive end Ben Kopenski (who I mentioned previously), FIU offensive lineman Rey Burnett and Nevada deep-snapper Austin Ortega. Also, Demarco Jones of OSU is official after completing his undergraduate degree.



Kopenski and Ortega have one year to play, while Burnett and Jones have two years remaining.



KOPENSKI: During his last two seasons at Oklahoma State, recorded 17 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. In 2022, he had 14 tackles, four TFL's, 3.5 sacks and eight QB hurries.



BURNETT (6-5, 290): Originally from Edmond (OK) Santa Fe High School, he spent the past two years at Florida International. Before that, he played nine games in 2019 at Houston Baptist before red-shirting a year later. He appeared in six games and made a pair of starts on the offensive line at FIU in 2021.



ORTEGA: Originally from San Antonio (TX) Regan High School, he earned four letters as Nevada's deep-snapper. He handled all long-snapping duties for the Wolfpack in all 25 games over the last two seasons.