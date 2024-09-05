The University of Tulsa Extends Konkol’s Contract



TULSA, Okla. –– After leading the Golden Hurricane to an 11-win improvement in his second season at the helm, Tulsa men’s basketball head coach Eric Konkol’s contract was extended through the 2029 season, University of Tulsa Vice President and Director of Athletics Justin Moore announced today.



“I am honored to be the head men’s basketball coach at The University of Tulsa, and my family and I love calling Tulsa home,” Konkol said. “We are excited about the progress we have made together and proud of the culture we have built in our locker room, on campus, and in the community. We have a determined group of players, staff, administrators, and supporters and I’m grateful for their commitment to improvement.



“Thank you to President Brad Carson, (then) AD Rick Dickson, and our TU Board of Trustees for bringing us here two years ago and for their confidence in our vision for the future. I’m excited about working with Justin Moore to build on our progress and bring even greater success to this storied program, elite university and wonderful city. Reign ’Cane!”



The Golden Hurricane is coming off a 16-15 season in 2023-24. The 11-win improvement was the largest increase since the 1924-25 campaign. Tulsa was a force at home, finishing 14-4 in the Donald W. Reynolds Center. TU averaged 75.0 points per game, the most since the 2001-02 team.



Under Konkol’s leadership, three freshmen were named to The American All-Freshman team, only the second time three players from the same school were named to the team, and first time in TU history for any conference. He also coached the program’s third conference freshman of the year award winner and first National Freshman of the Year recipient.



A native of Amherst, Wisconsin, Konkol was named Tulsa’s 31st head basketball coach on March 21, 2022. He came to TU following seven seasons at Louisiana Tech, where he compiled a 153-75 record, the third-highest win total in school history. Konkol’s coaching career began at The University of Tulsa in 2000-01 as a graduate assistant under head coach Buzz Peterson and the 2001 NIT Champion Golden Hurricane.



