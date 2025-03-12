Chris Harmon
TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa's Dwon Odom and Ian Smikle earned end-of-the-season American Athletic Conference team honors as voted on by the league's coaches, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Odom was named to the All-Conference Second Team. He becomes the 108th player in TU men's basketball history to get named to a first, second or third team. Smikle was an All-Freshman Team selection. He is the eighth Hurricane to receive the honor and is one of three on the active roster to have won the award at Tulsa, joining sophomores Tyshawn Archie and Matt Reed.
A graduate guard form Alpharetta, Georgia, Odom has played in all 31 games this season with 26 starts, breaking into the starting five from the sixth game forward. Odom led the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points to go with 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is the only player in the country this season to score more than 400 points (420), grab 125 rebounds (140) and dish out 150 assists (164), all while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor (53.7 percent).
He had 25 games where he scored in double figures, with four 20+-point performances. Odom added five double-doubles and had four games where he dished out 10 assists and two where he pulled down more than 10 rebounds. In Tulsa's earlier season win over Wichita State, he was rebound shy of the second triple-double in TU history.
Odom finishes the regular season eighth in the NCAA among qualifying guards for field goal percentage, and first in The American. He also led the league in assists, and his 164 dimes is the sixth best in a single season at Tulsa. He was named a league weekly honorable mention four times.
Smikle has played in every game this season and has started 26 of those contests. The West Palm Beach, Florida native has averaged 5.4 points while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor. He also is the team's leader on the glass, pulling down 5.5 rebounds per game. His 170 total boards are the fourth-best effort single season effort from a freshman at TU, surpassing PJ Haggerty's 169 last season.
In his first season of college basketball, Smikle had five double figure scoring games with 18 games of five or more rebounds and three games where he crossed the 10-rebound threshold. He was named The American Freshman of The Week on two occasions and earned an Honorable Mention in the final week of the season.
2024-25 American Men's Basketball Honors
Player of the Year
PJ Haggerty, R-So., G, Memphis
Coach of the Year
Penny Hardaway, Memphis
Amir Abdur-Rahim, South Florida - Honorary
Newcomer of the Year
Dain Dainja, R-Sr., F, Memphis
Defensive Player of the Year
Yaxel Lendeborg, Sr., F, UAB
Freshman of the Year
Matas Vokietaitis, C, Florida Atlantic
Amir Abdur-Rahim Sportsmanship Award
Tre Carroll, R-Jr., F, Florida Atlantic
Most Improved Players
Tre Carroll, R-Jr., F, Florida Atlantic
Moulaye Sissoko, Sr., F, North Texas
Sixth Man of the Year
Brenen Lorient, Jr., F, North Texas
All-Conference First Team
Yaxel Lendeborg, Sr., F, UAB*
RJ Felton, Sr., G, East Carolina*
C.J. Walker, Gr., F, East Carolina
Dain Dainja, R-Sr., F, Memphis*
PJ Haggerty, R-So., G, Memphis*
Tyrese Hunter, Sr., G, Memphis
Brenen Lorient, Jr., F, North Texas
Atin Wright, Sr., G, North Texas*
Rowan Brumbaugh, R-So., G, Tulane
Xavier Bell, Sr., G, Wichita State
All-Conference Second Team
Alejandro Vasquez, Sr., G, UAB
Tre Carroll, Florida Atlantic
Kaleb Glenn, So., F, Florida Atlantic
Baba Miller, Jr., F, Florida Atlantic
Jamille Reynolds, Sr., F, South Florida
Jamal Mashburn Jr., Gr., G, Temple
Primo Spears, UTSA
Kaleb Banks, Jr., F, Tulane
Dwon Odom, Gr., G, Tulsa
Corey Washington, Jr., F, Wichita State
All-Newcomer Team
Dain Dainja, R-Sr., F, Memphis*
Tyrese Hunter, Sr., G, Memphis
Atin Wright, Sr., G, North Texas
Jamal Mashburn Jr., Gr., G, Temple
Rowan Brumbaugh, R-So., G, Tulane
All-Freshman Team
Matas Vokietaitis, C, Florida Atlantic*
CJ Brown, G, South Florida*
Aiden Tobiason, G, Temple
Kam Williams, G/F, Tulane*
Ian Smikle, F, Tulsa
* denotes unanimous selection
