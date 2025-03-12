TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa's Dwon Odom and Ian Smikle earned end-of-the-season American Athletic Conference team honors as voted on by the league's coaches, the conference announced on Tuesday.



Odom was named to the All-Conference Second Team. He becomes the 108th player in TU men's basketball history to get named to a first, second or third team. Smikle was an All-Freshman Team selection. He is the eighth Hurricane to receive the honor and is one of three on the active roster to have won the award at Tulsa, joining sophomores Tyshawn Archie and Matt Reed.



A graduate guard form Alpharetta, Georgia, Odom has played in all 31 games this season with 26 starts, breaking into the starting five from the sixth game forward. Odom led the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points to go with 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is the only player in the country this season to score more than 400 points (420), grab 125 rebounds (140) and dish out 150 assists (164), all while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor (53.7 percent).



He had 25 games where he scored in double figures, with four 20+-point performances. Odom added five double-doubles and had four games where he dished out 10 assists and two where he pulled down more than 10 rebounds. In Tulsa's earlier season win over Wichita State, he was rebound shy of the second triple-double in TU history.



Odom finishes the regular season eighth in the NCAA among qualifying guards for field goal percentage, and first in The American. He also led the league in assists, and his 164 dimes is the sixth best in a single season at Tulsa. He was named a league weekly honorable mention four times.



Smikle has played in every game this season and has started 26 of those contests. The West Palm Beach, Florida native has averaged 5.4 points while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor. He also is the team's leader on the glass, pulling down 5.5 rebounds per game. His 170 total boards are the fourth-best effort single season effort from a freshman at TU, surpassing PJ Haggerty's 169 last season.



In his first season of college basketball, Smikle had five double figure scoring games with 18 games of five or more rebounds and three games where he crossed the 10-rebound threshold. He was named The American Freshman of The Week on two occasions and earned an Honorable Mention in the final week of the season.



2024-25 American Men's Basketball Honors



Player of the Year

PJ Haggerty, R-So., G, Memphis



Coach of the Year

Penny Hardaway, Memphis

Amir Abdur-Rahim, South Florida - Honorary



Newcomer of the Year

Dain Dainja, R-Sr., F, Memphis



Defensive Player of the Year

Yaxel Lendeborg, Sr., F, UAB



Freshman of the Year

Matas Vokietaitis, C, Florida Atlantic



Amir Abdur-Rahim Sportsmanship Award

Tre Carroll, R-Jr., F, Florida Atlantic



Most Improved Players

Tre Carroll, R-Jr., F, Florida Atlantic

Moulaye Sissoko, Sr., F, North Texas



Sixth Man of the Year

Brenen Lorient, Jr., F, North Texas



All-Conference First Team

Yaxel Lendeborg, Sr., F, UAB*

RJ Felton, Sr., G, East Carolina*

C.J. Walker, Gr., F, East Carolina

Dain Dainja, R-Sr., F, Memphis*

PJ Haggerty, R-So., G, Memphis*

Tyrese Hunter, Sr., G, Memphis

Brenen Lorient, Jr., F, North Texas

Atin Wright, Sr., G, North Texas*

Rowan Brumbaugh, R-So., G, Tulane

Xavier Bell, Sr., G, Wichita State



All-Conference Second Team

Alejandro Vasquez, Sr., G, UAB

Tre Carroll, Florida Atlantic

Kaleb Glenn, So., F, Florida Atlantic

Baba Miller, Jr., F, Florida Atlantic

Jamille Reynolds, Sr., F, South Florida

Jamal Mashburn Jr., Gr., G, Temple

Primo Spears, UTSA

Kaleb Banks, Jr., F, Tulane

Dwon Odom, Gr., G, Tulsa

Corey Washington, Jr., F, Wichita State



All-Newcomer Team

Dain Dainja, R-Sr., F, Memphis*

Tyrese Hunter, Sr., G, Memphis

Atin Wright, Sr., G, North Texas

Jamal Mashburn Jr., Gr., G, Temple

Rowan Brumbaugh, R-So., G, Tulane



All-Freshman Team

Matas Vokietaitis, C, Florida Atlantic*

CJ Brown, G, South Florida*

Aiden Tobiason, G, Temple

Kam Williams, G/F, Tulane*

Ian Smikle, F, Tulsa



* denotes unanimous selection