Media release...



TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa announced today an agreement for a 4-game home-and-home football series with Army beginning in West Point, NY, in 2025 and continuing in Tulsa in 2026.



The four-game series will take place over a four-year time span, 2025-2028. Tulsa will open the series at Army on September 13, 2025 and return to West Point on November 13, 2027.



The teams will face-off at Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026 and Oct. 21, 2028. In those two seasons, Tulsa will also have a home contest, which has already been announced, against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.



The two schools have met just once before as the Golden Hurricane captured a 49-29 victory on Nov. 17, 2007, at Michie Stadium in West Point.



The Series…

Tulsa @ Army, Sept. 13, 2025

Army @ Tulsa, Sept. 19, 2026

Tulsa @ Army, Nov. 13, 2027

Army @ Tulsa, Oct. 21, 2028

