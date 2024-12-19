Bill Lowery
List of 2025 transfer portal targets contacted by Tulsa under new HC Tre Lamb
(last updated 12/23/24)
Name in Bold = confirmed offer
QUARTERBACK
Knox Dyson, 6-0 220, LSU
RUNNING BACK
Breyahn Townsend, 6-1 190, Independence CC
Jason Collins, 5-9 185, Morgan State
Trey Hall, 5-11 185, MGCU CC
MJ Flowers, 6-1 220, Eastern Illinois -- committed to UConn
DJ McKinney, 5-9 180, Sam Houston State
Hahsaun Wilson, 6-0 205, Charlotte
Rickey Hunt Jr., 5-11 210, Ohio
WIDE RECEIVER
Jeff Caldwell, 6-5 200, Lindenwood -- committed to Cincinnati
Zion Booker, 5-10 185, Western Carolina
Deandre Tamarez, 5-11 175, Western Carolina
Jordan Dwyer, 6-0 195, Idaho -- committed to TCU
Michael Tease, 6-0 180, Texas A&M -- signed with Tulsa
Sam Phillips, 5-9 185, Chattanooga
Jaden Barnes, 5-8 162, Austin Peay
Mekhi Miller, 6-1 193, Missouri
Tailique Williams, 5-9 165, Georgia State
TIGHT END
Tre Williams, 6-3 220, Limestone -- committed to North Texas
Trace Bruckler, 6-3 245, New Mexico
Jake Young, 6-3 240, Western Carolina -- committed to Charlotte
Martavious Collins, 6-4 258, UTEP
Mason Mini, 6-5 240, Idaho
Jordan Davis, 6-2 235, Wofford
Aiden Valdez, 6-5 240, Campbell
Marcus Vinson, 6-4 255, UTEP
OFFENSIVE LINE
Kevin Terry, 6-6 270, Temple
Jacob Otts, 6-7 310, Rhode Island
Hunter Erb, 6-6 314, Texas A&M
Kaden Carr, 6-6 320, Texas Tech
Donovan Manson, 6-3 310, Coastal Carolina
Carter Guillaume, 6-2 282, SE Missouri -- committed to Louisville
Mason Bowers, 6-4 295, Kennesaw State
Evan McClure, 6-4 275, Oklahoma -- signed with Tulsa
JaKolby Jones, 6-5 295, Copiah-Lincoln JC
Reid Williams, 6-1 286, Chattanooga
Ky’kieast Crawford 6-7 310, Arkansas
Brandon Sneh, 6-7 320, Wagner
Trevor Timmons, 6-3 290, Georgia State
Michael Flores, 6-3 310, Old Dominion
Simon Wilson, 6-1 317, Middle Tennessee
Tyhler Williams, 6-3 305, Akron
Sean Hill, 6-3 315, NC State -- signed with Tulsa
Shemarr Jackson, 6-3 305, New Mexico State
Gregory Allen Jones, 6-4 315, West Alabama
DEFENSIVE LINE
Joshua Donald, 6-1 320, Appalachian State
Jayden Gray, 6-2 271, Louisiana Tech
Solo Bambara, 6-6 220, West Georgia
Jacob Psyk, 6-3 260, Harvard
Jakwon McGinney, 6-2 296, Hutchinson CC
Blaine Spires, 6-3 230, Utah State
Naejaun Barber, 6-3 310, Coastal Carolina
J’Dan Burnett, 6-1 254, Louisiana Tech -- signed with Tulsa
Nahki Johnson 6-2 280, Pittsburg -- signed with Tulsa
LINEBACKER
Brayden Johnson, 6-4 240, Oklahoma Baptist -- committed to Wyoming
DEFENSIVE BACK
Chase Canada, 6-0 190, Illinois
Caleb Curtain, 6-1 196, Elon
Jeremiah Jordan, 6-0 200, Harding -- committed to Memphis
Charles Brantley, 6-0 160, Michigan State -- committed to Miami
Jaden Rios, 6-3 175, East Texas A&M -- committed to Texas State
Anthony Romphf, 6-0 185, Charlotte -- signed to Tulsa
Dwight Lewis, 6-1 195, Marian
JD Drew, 5-11 165, Utah State -- signed to Tulsa
