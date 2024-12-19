List of 2025 transfer portal targets contacted by Tulsa under new HC Tre Lamb

(last updated 12/23/24)

Name in Bold = confirmed offer



QUARTERBACK



Knox Dyson, 6-0 220, LSU



RUNNING BACK



Breyahn Townsend, 6-1 190, Independence CC

Jason Collins, 5-9 185, Morgan State

Trey Hall, 5-11 185, MGCU CC

MJ Flowers, 6-1 220, Eastern Illinois -- committed to UConn

DJ McKinney, 5-9 180, Sam Houston State

Hahsaun Wilson, 6-0 205, Charlotte

Rickey Hunt Jr., 5-11 210, Ohio



WIDE RECEIVER



Jeff Caldwell, 6-5 200, Lindenwood -- committed to Cincinnati

Zion Booker, 5-10 185, Western Carolina

Deandre Tamarez, 5-11 175, Western Carolina

Jordan Dwyer, 6-0 195, Idaho -- committed to TCU

Michael Tease, 6-0 180, Texas A&M -- signed with Tulsa

Sam Phillips, 5-9 185, Chattanooga

Jaden Barnes, 5-8 162, Austin Peay

Mekhi Miller, 6-1 193, Missouri

Tailique Williams, 5-9 165, Georgia State



TIGHT END



Tre Williams, 6-3 220, Limestone -- committed to North Texas

Trace Bruckler, 6-3 245, New Mexico

Jake Young, 6-3 240, Western Carolina -- committed to Charlotte

Martavious Collins, 6-4 258, UTEP

Mason Mini, 6-5 240, Idaho

Jordan Davis, 6-2 235, Wofford

Aiden Valdez, 6-5 240, Campbell

Marcus Vinson, 6-4 255, UTEP



OFFENSIVE LINE



Kevin Terry, 6-6 270, Temple

Jacob Otts, 6-7 310, Rhode Island

Hunter Erb, 6-6 314, Texas A&M

Kaden Carr, 6-6 320, Texas Tech

Donovan Manson, 6-3 310, Coastal Carolina

Carter Guillaume, 6-2 282, SE Missouri -- committed to Louisville

Mason Bowers, 6-4 295, Kennesaw State

Evan McClure, 6-4 275, Oklahoma -- signed with Tulsa

JaKolby Jones, 6-5 295, Copiah-Lincoln JC

Reid Williams, 6-1 286, Chattanooga

Ky’kieast Crawford 6-7 310, Arkansas

Brandon Sneh, 6-7 320, Wagner

Trevor Timmons, 6-3 290, Georgia State

Michael Flores, 6-3 310, Old Dominion

Simon Wilson, 6-1 317, Middle Tennessee

Tyhler Williams, 6-3 305, Akron

Sean Hill, 6-3 315, NC State -- signed with Tulsa

Shemarr Jackson, 6-3 305, New Mexico State

Gregory Allen Jones, 6-4 315, West Alabama



DEFENSIVE LINE



Joshua Donald, 6-1 320, Appalachian State

Jayden Gray, 6-2 271, Louisiana Tech

Solo Bambara, 6-6 220, West Georgia

Jacob Psyk, 6-3 260, Harvard

Jakwon McGinney, 6-2 296, Hutchinson CC

Blaine Spires, 6-3 230, Utah State

Naejaun Barber, 6-3 310, Coastal Carolina

J’Dan Burnett, 6-1 254, Louisiana Tech -- signed with Tulsa

Nahki Johnson 6-2 280, Pittsburg -- signed with Tulsa



LINEBACKER



Brayden Johnson, 6-4 240, Oklahoma Baptist -- committed to Wyoming



DEFENSIVE BACK



Chase Canada, 6-0 190, Illinois

Caleb Curtain, 6-1 196, Elon

Jeremiah Jordan, 6-0 200, Harding -- committed to Memphis

Charles Brantley, 6-0 160, Michigan State -- committed to Miami

Jaden Rios, 6-3 175, East Texas A&M -- committed to Texas State

Anthony Romphf, 6-0 185, Charlotte -- signed to Tulsa

Dwight Lewis, 6-1 195, Marian

JD Drew, 5-11 165, Utah State -- signed to Tulsa