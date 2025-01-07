I've learned that two portal prospects are hitting the Tulsa campus today. TU will likely have more later this week and this upcoming weekend, as they expect to sign around 6 more prior to mid-term. The two expected today:Florida State DE Byron TurnerOne year remaining. 4-star recruit in HS, part-time starter at FSU over the past two seasons, collecting 36 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and one sack.Houston TE Matt ByrnesHas 10 receptions for 94 yards and 1 TD at Houston. I believe he didn't play in 2024 due to injury. Should have at least 2 years remaining.