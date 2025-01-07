Chris Harmon
ITS Publisher
Staff
-
- Aug 15, 2002
-
- 49,242
-
- 11,201
-
- 113
I've learned that two portal prospects are hitting the Tulsa campus today. TU will likely have more later this week and this upcoming weekend, as they expect to sign around 6 more prior to mid-term. The two expected today:
Florida State DE Byron Turner
One year remaining. 4-star recruit in HS, part-time starter at FSU over the past two seasons, collecting 36 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and one sack.
Houston TE Matt Byrnes
Has 10 receptions for 94 yards and 1 TD at Houston. I believe he didn't play in 2024 due to injury. Should have at least 2 years remaining.
Florida State DE Byron Turner
One year remaining. 4-star recruit in HS, part-time starter at FSU over the past two seasons, collecting 36 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and one sack.
Houston TE Matt Byrnes
Has 10 receptions for 94 yards and 1 TD at Houston. I believe he didn't play in 2024 due to injury. Should have at least 2 years remaining.