Miller on Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List again

Media release... TULSA, Okla. –– For the third consecutive preseason, Tulsa offensive center Chandler Miller has been named to the Spring Watch List for the Rimington Trophy, an award presented annually to the nation's most outstanding center. Miller (6-3, 297), a senior from Bixby, Okla., was first named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List as a red-shirt freshman in 2015. Miller has played and started in all 38 career games at the center position for the Golden Hurricane. In 2017, Miller received all-conference accolades for the second straight season, earning second team honors after helping pave the way for the American Athletic Conference's leading rusher, D'Angelo Brewer, and the league's third-leading rushing offense with an average of 247.2 yards per game. As a sophomore, Miller was named first-team American Athletic Conference, while leading a Tulsa offensive line that paved the way for a school record eight 300+ rushing games. Nationally, Tulsa's offense ranked fourth for total offense (527.0 ypg) and eighth for rushing offense (261.7 ypg) in 2016. Miller graded over 90-percent in eight games in the 2016 season, including a grade of 94-percent at Navy and 91-percent against No. 12 Houston. Miller red-shirted as a true freshman in 2014 following an all-state season at Bixby High School in 2013. He is one of six players from the American Athletic Conference among a total of 57 players on the 2018 Rimington Trophy spring watch list. About the Rimington Trophy The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the Most Outstanding Center in NCAA FBS College Football. Since it's inception, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $2.9 million for the cystic fibrosis community. The award is overseen by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for systic fibrosis and has raised over $130 million for the fight against cystic fibrosis. Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he came the Outland Trophy's only double winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.