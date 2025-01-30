Justin Moore talking TU sports

TU hosted a lunch/press conference for the media today with Justin Moore speaking. I'll just tell my impressions.



Moore seems like he really likes the TU job. Likes the organization of working at TU, living in Tulsa, etc. Says things are better at TU than he expected when he took the job. I know they all seem to say that, but I think he's telling the truth.



The main takeaway I got was that he thinks TU has a 5 or 6 year window to get sports right to position TU to be the right side of major realignment when it takes place. Win now, but not just do it one year. Win consistently over time.



Moore talks about how winning solves problems. Football has to be turned around quickly. All real money making is from football.



He says TU is positioned at NIL in top third of AAC.



Says football has to be successful. Couldn't fall in too deep a hole that you can't climb out of. That's why the change was made.



I like how Moore seems really on top of things.



Talked about existing in the college sports world where there aren't many rules. Almost no rules.



Nothing he said was anything I hadn't heard before. But just interesting to hear his take on things.



I asked if the TU men's golf team was going to be brought back. Especially since Brad Carson told me 3 years ago that would happen. He said any chance of that happening would be if the boosters stepped forward and funded it. Which I think everyone knows. If the boosters want it and fund it, it could happen.



He said some other things off the record. Nothing earth shattering. Some fun observations. We'll see if any of the other news outlets spill.