MEN'S GOLF RETURNS

Chris Harmon
ITS Publisher
Staff
-
- Aug 15, 2002
-
- 49,785
-
- 11,585
-
- 113
TULSA, Okla. – The University of Tulsa is bringing back men's golf as a sponsored varsity sports program, nine years after the program was discontinued, Director of Athletics Justin Moore announced Monday. Moore will immediately launch a search for a head men's golf coach in advance of the start of competition in the fall of 2026. Once a head coach is appointed, a formal press conference will be scheduled.
A transformational leadership gift was made by Tulsa alumni Sharon D. Prince (B.S.B.A. '85, MBA '86) and Robert P. "Bob" Prince (B.S.B.A. '81, MBA '85) who was a member of the men's golf team during his time at Tulsa.
Additional support for the relaunch of the program has been provided by the H.A. & Mary K. Chapman Foundation, Al Walker (B.S. '79, MBA '84), Mark Marra (M.S. '84), and Don Quint Jr. (B.S. '78).
"We are thrilled to be able to bring men's golf back to The University of Tulsa in a city and region recognized for its passion for the game and home to some of the nation's best golf courses," said Moore. "The generosity of our donors – including several alumni who first established the legacy of Tulsa men's golf – has allowed us to bring the program back and compete immediately for championships."
"Sharon and I are thrilled to help establish an endowment for men's and women's golf at TU," said Bob Prince. "Given the rich tradition of golf at TU and the support of the community, wouldn't it be great to have women's and men's golf take the NCAA title in the same year?"
"Thanks to a lengthy team effort and the immense generosity of certain alumni donors, The University of Tulsa's men's golf program has been re-established!" said Marra, a member of The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees. "With the continued support of the Tulsa golfing community, the program will be competing for championships in no time!"
"Although the endowment has been founded to bring back the program, we will need additional and continued philanthropic support to maintain the program in the years ahead and to ensure our student-athletes have a world-class experience while earning their UTulsa degrees," remarked Moore.
Those interested in supporting the men's golf program should contact Associate Athletic Director for Development Brody Barnum at brody-barnum@utulsa.edu.
Men's golf student-athletes, like those on the Tulsa women's team, will have access to the 2,500-square-foot Indoor Golf Facility on campus, which features a putting green, four hitting bays, a team lounge and state-of-the-art video equipment for swing evaluation. The team will also have the opportunity to practice and compete at some of the premier golf courses in the nation including Southern Hills Country Club – renowned for hosting multiple U.S. Opens and PGA Championships – as well as The Patriot, Cedar Ridge Country Club, The Oaks Country Club, Tulsa Country Club and the Golf Club of Oklahoma.
The program will be the 12th school to sponsor men's golf in The American Athletic Conference and will mark the university's 18th sponsored sport.
A transformational leadership gift was made by Tulsa alumni Sharon D. Prince (B.S.B.A. '85, MBA '86) and Robert P. "Bob" Prince (B.S.B.A. '81, MBA '85) who was a member of the men's golf team during his time at Tulsa.
Additional support for the relaunch of the program has been provided by the H.A. & Mary K. Chapman Foundation, Al Walker (B.S. '79, MBA '84), Mark Marra (M.S. '84), and Don Quint Jr. (B.S. '78).
"We are thrilled to be able to bring men's golf back to The University of Tulsa in a city and region recognized for its passion for the game and home to some of the nation's best golf courses," said Moore. "The generosity of our donors – including several alumni who first established the legacy of Tulsa men's golf – has allowed us to bring the program back and compete immediately for championships."
"Sharon and I are thrilled to help establish an endowment for men's and women's golf at TU," said Bob Prince. "Given the rich tradition of golf at TU and the support of the community, wouldn't it be great to have women's and men's golf take the NCAA title in the same year?"
"Thanks to a lengthy team effort and the immense generosity of certain alumni donors, The University of Tulsa's men's golf program has been re-established!" said Marra, a member of The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees. "With the continued support of the Tulsa golfing community, the program will be competing for championships in no time!"
"Although the endowment has been founded to bring back the program, we will need additional and continued philanthropic support to maintain the program in the years ahead and to ensure our student-athletes have a world-class experience while earning their UTulsa degrees," remarked Moore.
Those interested in supporting the men's golf program should contact Associate Athletic Director for Development Brody Barnum at brody-barnum@utulsa.edu.
Men's golf student-athletes, like those on the Tulsa women's team, will have access to the 2,500-square-foot Indoor Golf Facility on campus, which features a putting green, four hitting bays, a team lounge and state-of-the-art video equipment for swing evaluation. The team will also have the opportunity to practice and compete at some of the premier golf courses in the nation including Southern Hills Country Club – renowned for hosting multiple U.S. Opens and PGA Championships – as well as The Patriot, Cedar Ridge Country Club, The Oaks Country Club, Tulsa Country Club and the Golf Club of Oklahoma.
The program will be the 12th school to sponsor men's golf in The American Athletic Conference and will mark the university's 18th sponsored sport.