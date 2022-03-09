Media release...



Tulsa’s Darien Jackson Named the American Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Award Recipient



FORT WORTH, Texas –– The University of Tulsa graduate senior guard Darien Jackson was named the winner of the American Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Award for men’s basketball, the league office announced today.



It’s the second major conference award in as many years for Jackson as he was the recipient of The American’s Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2020-21. Jackson is the first Tulsa player to receive the Sportsmanship Award, given to the player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on and off the court, as voted on by the AAC coaches.



“Darien is a great ambassador for the Tulsa basketball program and our university” Golden Hurricane Head Coach Frank Haith said. “He’s been with us for five seasons and has given so much to this program and will do anything for the benefit of the team. I’m thrilled that coaches around our league recognize the type of competitor and person that Darien exemplifies on and off the court. I’m extremely proud of Darien and the way he represents our team and university.”



Jackson has been an active part of the Tulsa community. He’s taken part in multiple Unity Walks from The University of Tulsa’s campus to the Greenwood District, the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Jackson has assisted with Tulsa PLAYS, helping underprivileged youths get involved with athletics and exercise. He has also worked with the Tulsa Dream Center, a faith-based community center which seeks to end the cycle of poverty.



“It’s an honor to win this award,” Jackson said. “I’m blessed to be a part of this community. I’ve been here for five years and learned the culture and everything that Tulsa has been through, and what Tulsa has built. I’m just happy I was able to contribute in the best way I knew how, and I’m happy to be here.”



The fifth-year senior also interns at Greenwood Rising, a world-class history center which honors the icons of Black Wall Street and memorializes the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. He said every day working there provides a new experience and he enjoys helping other people learn the history of the iconic district.



“The Greenwood Museum has been a blessing for me,” Jackson said. “I’ve learned a lot, and every day I go there, I see plenty of different faces and different ethnicities. It’s an honor to be there and help people learn about the history of the Greenwood District.”



On the year, Jackson averages 10 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and leads the team in field goal percentage at .560, while knocking down 39-percent of his three-pointers. He had a career-high 22 points in Tulsa’s regular season finale against UCF on Sunday. Jackson has scored in double-figures 11 times this year, including six of Tulsa’s last eight games.



In 127 career games, Jackson has averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and has shot .56.8 percent from the field. He has 35 double-figure scoring games and has had two or more steals in 36 games and five or more rebounds 20 times.



Jackson and this Hurricane teammates face Wichita State in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Championship this Thursday, March 10. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.