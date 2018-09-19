Full Tulsa MBB schedule released for 2018-19

Media release... PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The University of Tulsa's 2018-19 men's basketball schedule is now complete with the release of the 18-game American Athletic Conference slate on Wednesday. Each of the league's 12 members will face seven of its 11 opponents twice, while playing the remaining four opponents once each — two at home and two on the road. Tulsa will host UConn and USF and travel for road matchups at SMU and UCF. The Golden Hurricane will face every other league member twice (Cincinnati, ECU, Houston, Memphis, Temple, Tulane and Wichita State), at home and on the road. At least 23 of Tulsa's 31 regular-season games can be seen nationally on the ESPN family of networks, CBS Sports Network or FOX Sports 1. In addition, Tulsa's full schedule includes 13 games against teams that participated in the postseason a year ago, with seven of those contests coming at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. "The American will be as strong as it's ever been this season," head coach Frank Haith said. "I think the depth of the league continues to improve and we will be prepared for a challenge every night. A competitive non-conference schedule will help prepare us for those challenges and, looking at the schedule as a whole now, it's one that can help us in the postseason. "We have a great home schedule, both in the non-conference and conference portions of our schedule. We will see some teams that did not come here last year, like Cincinnati and Houston, and we look forward to having some big-time matchups in front of our fans." TU will open its league slate on Jan. 2 when it travels to the Lone Star State for a matchup with Houston at the new Fertitta Center. Tulsa will then head home for matchups against USF (Jan. 5) and Cincinnati (Jan. 10). The Hurricane is a perfect 7-0 all-time against the Bulls, including a pair of wins last season, while its last two home games against the Bearcats have come down to the wire with an overtime win in 2016 and a two-point setback in 2017. TU then will face two opponents that it will see only once during the campaign with a road contest at SMU on Jan. 12 before a Jan. 16 home date with UConn. The Hurricane took the only meeting with the Mustangs and claimed two wins against the Huskies a season ago. Those contests will be followed by road games at UCF (Jan. 19) and Cincinnati (Jan. 24) and TU will close out the month with home games against Houston (Jan. 27) and Memphis (Jan. 30). TU has won five of its last six games against the Golden Knights, while also posting victories over Memphis in its last three trips to the Reynolds Center. February opens with a Havoc in the Heartland game against Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 2. At 128 games, TU has faced WSU more than any other opponent in program history and the Shockers will make a return trip to the Reynolds Center on Feb. 20. Tulsa also will face Temple and Tulane twice each during the month, with games in the Reynolds Center on Feb. 9 and Feb. 28, respectively. The Hurricane will travel to New Orleans on Feb. 14, while its road contest at Temple will take place on Feb. 23. TU has won 11 of the last 12 meetings with the Green Wave and seven of the nine all-time contests against the Owls. TU will face ECU in Greenville on Feb. 17 before hosting the Pirates on March 3, in what will be Senior Day for Sterling Taplin, DaQuan Jeffries and walk-on Lindsay Deline Jr. The regular-season wraps up on March 9 with Tulsa on the road to face Memphis. The American Athletic Conference Championship will take place at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., from March 14-17.