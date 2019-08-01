Cristian Williams returns to TU Football

Back in January, I mentioned that Williams could possibly be back. I saw a tweet from Williams in December about 'good news', and when I checked into it, I was told there was a possibility. When Larry spoke to Coach Monty about it in late May, it sounded like a good chance, as mentioned in Larry's Safety Position Analysis a few days ago. Today, Williams completed the comeback and participated in the first practice. Here is a media release on the topic... Cristian Williams Makes Return to Tulsa Football Team TULSA, Okla. –– Following a career-best 11-tackle performance against the University of Texas on September 8 of the 2018 season, it appeared that Tulsa’s Cristian Williams’ football-playing career had come to an end. Williams was in uniform Thursday morning as the Golden Hurricane football team began fall camp in helmets and shorts. After extensive testing, Williams was diagnosed with an Arnold Chiari Type 1 malformation (a fluid-filled cyst commonly known as a syrinx), which had likely been there since birth. The diagnosis was determined the week following the Texas game. Thus, the condition sidelined the safety for the remainder of his junior season and what was thought to be for his career. Williams continued last season with the Golden Hurricane as a student assistant coach. He underwent corrective surgery in February and continued through the rehabilitative process. Williams was recently cleared by his personal physician to return to the game of football, and later received clearance from team physicians. He passed a team physical on Wednesday night clearing his return to the playing field. “We’re excited to have Cristian back on the field. It was an extensive process that he went through to return to this point,” said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. “His enthusiasm, work ethic and leadership will certainly benefit our football team.” Williams discussed when he first knew that the opportunity existed for him to eventually return to the field. “Over Christmas break, I met with my whole family and we talked about having the surgery and if this was the best thing for me to do. My family was very excited and supportive. I also prayed a lot about it,” said Williams. “I really talked to God about it and asked for him to show me the way. If this is what I should do, then show me the way.” “My last MRI two weeks ago cleared the path for me to return to the field, and then after my physical last night was when I knew I’d be back on the field today,” added Williams. As for today’s first time back on the practice field, Williams said, “it was intense.” Tulsa practiced for two hours Thursday morning on the turf of H.A. Chapman Stadium. “The tempo was fast and we really competed. I feel like we did a good job as a team and I did a good job. I was glad to be back out there with my teammates and I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” added Williams. The senior Williams (6-0, 190) has played in 27 career games with 69 tackles, three pass-break-ups and two fumble recoveries.