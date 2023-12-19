ADVERTISEMENT

12-19-23 TU RECRUITING UPDATE

Chris Harmon

Chris Harmon

From what I understand, Arkansas RB transfer A.J. Green from Tulsa Union has committed to Tulsa and will announce tonight or tomorrow. He has one year of eligibility left...visited TU this past weekend.


Mason Fleming visited TU last weekend and had great things to say about his visit. He hasn't announced a commitment, but I'm expecting him to sign with TU tomorrow.


Jacob Emmers is another prospect to watch tomorrow -- I have a feeling he signs with TU as well.


Coffeyville CC longsnapper Parker Stone could be an addition as well with 3 years of eligibility
 
