Tulsa hiring another Aggie for the athletics department -- deputy AD Joe Fields

Chris Harmon

Chris Harmon

Aug 15, 2002
Texas A&M executive associate athletic director Joe Fields is leaving his position to become deputy athletic director at Tulsa. A&M athletics director Trev Alberts confirmed the move with KBTX Tuesday.

“It’s a loss for the department,” lamented Alberts. “Joe’s really talented, very respected, trusted. I understand his desire to reconnect with Justin and to advance his career. We’re certainly happy for Joe and his family. I know he’s excited about the opportunity and recognize it’s a hole for us.”

 
