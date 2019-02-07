Tulsa Football releases full 2019 schedule

Media release... TULSA, Okla. –– A season opener against perennial powerhouse Michigan State and a home schedule that rivals the best in recent history highlights The University of Tulsa's 2019 football season, as the school released its schedule today. Seven 2018 bowl participants are featured on Tulsa's 2019 schedule, including Michigan State and Oklahoma State in non-conference action, while five of Tulsa's eight American Athletic Conference opponents also played in a bowl game in 2018. Michigan State and Oklahoma State are joined on Tulsa's non-league schedule by two of Tulsa's former conference members – San Jose State and Wyoming – when the schools were members of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). In addition to OSU, Tulsa's highly competitive home schedule features Wyoming and American Athletic Conference opponents –– UCF, Houston, Memphis and Navy. "Obviously, our schedule is really tough," said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. "To start the season on the road at a perennial powerhouse team in Michigan State, then turnaround and travel to the West Coast for a game against San Jose State, and then you're back home playing Oklahoma State and a week later Wyoming." "You don't have a chance to breathe –– starting with the back-to-back road games, then when you finally get home you have the Cowboys here in your home stadium. It's a challenging non-league schedule that will definitely help prepare us for an extremely competitive conference schedule," added Montgomery. Tulsa opens the season on Friday night, August 30, in East Lansing, Michigan, against the Spartans of Michigan State in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Hurricane will continue its season on the road with a matchup against San Jose State in the Bay area on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Hurricane and Spartans were members together in the WAC for nine years. Tulsa leads the series 4-3 with the last win coming in the 2016 season opener, as the teams met in a non-conference game at Chapman Stadium. A week later, the home season opens with a visit by Oklahoma State in the Bank of Oklahoma Turnpike Series on Sept. 14. The Cowboys and Hurricane have met 71 times previously, the second-most in Tulsa history, as OSU leads 39-27-5. Another band of Cowboys will visit Chapman Stadium a week later as Tulsa renews a series with another former WAC opponent, the Wyoming Cowboys, on Sept. 21. Tulsa and Wyoming have played five times previously with the Cowboys holding a 3-2 series edge. The last time the two teams met came in 1998 as the Hurricane claimed a 35-0 home win. Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl was a Tulsa assistant coach in the 1985 and 1986 seasons. "We catch the bye game after Wyoming then we go right into league play. With our cross-over games from the east we have a very pressure-packed and difficult conference schedule," said Montgomery. After a bye week, Tulsa opens American Athletic Conference action on the road against the same team that the Hurricane closed-out the 2018 season. Tulsa travels south of the state line to face the SMU Mustangs in Dallas on October 5 in the league opener for the Hurricane. Tulsa won last year's contest 27-24 and has won four of the last five meetings between the two schools. A week later, the Hurricane will be back at Chapman Stadium for the start of a conference home schedule that brings the top teams from the American Athletic Conference to Tulsa this season. "We have a lot of exciting home conference games when you look at Navy, Memphis, Central Florida and Houston. Those teams have perennially been at the top of our league, so we know we have our hands full at home and we have tough road games in the midst of that." "Navy has been consistently good year-in and year-out and Memphis won the west division last year. After those two, we have Central Florida coming to town, a team that lost just one ballgame in the last two years, then we finish it up with a rivalry game against Houston," said Montgomery. Navy is the first of the four league home games on the docket for the Hurricane as the Midshipmen come to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 12. A road game at Cincinnati, who finished the 2018 season with an 11-2 record and victory in the Military Bowl, is slotted for Oct. 19. A week later the Hurricane returns to Chapman Stadium for a Homecoming matchup against last year's West Division Champion Memphis on Oct. 26. Tulsa and Cincinnati have not met since the 2016 season when the Hurricane claimed a 40-37 overtime victory at home against the Bearcats, while Memphis won last year's meeting with the Hurricane. The month of November has Tulsa traveling to New Orleans to face the Tulane Green Wave. Tulsa holds an 11-4 series advantage over Tulane. The Green Wave is coming off of a 7-6 season and a win in the AutoNation Cure Bowl. A short week follows the Tulane game as Tulsa plays a Friday night home game against the defending two-time American Athletic Conference Champion UCF on Nov. 8. The Knights have gone 27-1 over the last two years with its only loss coming in last year's Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the SEC's LSU Tigers. The Hurricane and Knights last played in the 2016 season as Tulsa came away with a 35-20 road win to increase its series lead to 7-3. The two teams have played some big games in its history, including three conference championship games when the schools were members of Conference USA. Tulsa won titles in 2005 and 2012, while the Knights won the championship game in the 2007 season. A bye week on Nov. 16 separates Tulsa's lone consecutive streak of conference home games this year. The home season finale for Tulsa comes against longtime rival Houston on Nov. 23. It's been a competitive series since the first game in 1950, while the Cougars lead the overall series by a count of 24-19. Last year's game saw the Hurricane leading in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars came back for a 41-26 home victory. Tulsa won the last meeting at Chapman Stadium in the 2017 season by a score of 45-17. Tulsa closes out the regular season on the road against the East Division's East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, Nov. 30. ECU is back on the schedule after a two-year layoff. For fans interested in 2019 Football Season Tickets, can go online at TulsaHurricane.com and click on tickets and ticket options. Click Here. New season tickets will be available online or by calling 918.631.4688 starting Feb 18th. 2019 Tulsa Football Schedule Aug. 30 (Fri.) at Michigan State Sept. 7 at San Jose State Sept. 14 OKLAHOMA STATE Sept. 21 WYOMING Oct. 5 at SMU* Oct. 12 NAVY* Oct. 19 at Cincinnati* Oct. 26 MEMPHIS* (Homecoming) Nov. 2 at Tulane* Nov. 8 (Fri.) UCF* (ESPN Networks) Nov. 23 HOUSTON* Nov. 30 at ECU* * denotes conference game Home games in BOLD