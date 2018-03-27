TU hires Carlton Buckels as new safeties coach

Discussion in 'TU Football' started by Chris Harmon, Mar 27, 2018 at 12:23 PM.

  Chris Harmon

    From TU media release...

    The University of Tulsa head football coach Philip Montgomery today announced the appointment of Carlton Buckels as safeties coach for the Golden Hurricane.

    Buckels brings 19 years of collegiate coaching experience, all as a secondary coach, to the Golden Hurricane program. A native of Louisiana, Buckels played collegiately at LSU and coached high school football in the state, allowing the Hurricane to expand its recruiting blueprint in the state of Louisiana even more.

    He comes to Tulsa after one season as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.

    Buckels received his start in collegiate coaching at his alma mater, LSU, where he served as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban and Gerry Dinardo. He worked with the defense and special teams, while earning his master's degree in 2001.

    Before beginning his collegiate coaching career, Buckels coached at Hammonds (La.) High School, helping the Tornados to the Class 4A state semifinals in 1996-97 as a defensive assistant coach. While at HHS, Buckels coached Division I signees Fred Booker (LSU), Brock Williams (Notre Dame), Donald Dykes (Notre Dame) and Anwar Ruffin (Southern Miss).

    "Coach Buckels is a well-respected coach. He brings solid experience and knowledge to our secondary. He's a great players coach and is a guy that I believe will fit in well with our staff," said Montgomery. "As we do some different things schematically, Carlton brings new and fresh ideas to help us continue moving in the direction we want to go."

    "We've expanded our recruiting blueprint into Louisiana the last couple of years, and I'm excited that Coach Buckels can really help us in the recruitment of the state. He's originally from Louisiana, played at LSU and has great ties in the state that will allow us to gain a strong foothold into Louisiana. It's a state that has a ton of talent, not just skilled talent, but younger big kids that would have an opportunity to help us on the football field," added Montgomery.

    "Coach Buckels is a great family man. We're excited to have Carlton and his family be part of our Tulsa football family," said Montgomery.

    Buckels' collegiate coaching stops have included Delta State, Southeastern Louisiana, New Mexico State, North Texas and Baylor University. In the summer of 2010, Buckels worked with the NFL's Oakland Raiders coaching staff as a part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship Program.

    Buckels was a two-time all-state defensive back at Amite (La.) High School before going on to a four-year career at LSU. A four-year letterman (1989-92), Buckels served as team captain and earned special teams MVP honors in 1991.

    After LSU, he had stints in professional football with the CFL's Baltimore Colts and the semi-pro Louisiana Bayou Thunder.

    Buckels and his wife, Kyra, have three sons: Justin, Carsyn and Carlon.
     
  Gmoney4WW

    Sounds as if Montgomery had a lack of confidence in our DB coach or a confidence in our WR's coach. I hope our WR coach and our WR's that we have on campus were worthy of that confidence.
     
  'Cane-man

    Scoop Haisten and Guerin Emig have their panties in wad over this hire. I seriously doubt that Montgomery would have hired Buckles if he had any involvement in the Baylor scandal.
     
  Gmoney4WW

    Sensationalism for profit. Push the story to get the softies in a wad over their movement.
     
  Gold*

    Slow news day. And Scoop hates us. I’d revoke his privilege to come on campus, but TU is too nice to do that. But once or twice a year, he does crap like this. Needs to stop.
     
  TU_BLA

    Haisten is an idiot. I expect better from Emig though.
     
  TUBballJunkie

    Michael Peters was the first one bitching on twitter that I saw.
     
  TU_BLA

    I'm surprised Peters hasn't blocked me on twitter like Haisten has. I called him and the TW for not sending Hines to the AAC tournament although I'm sure they had 2 go to the Big XII tourney.
     
  goldenhurricane2

    Seems like the TW is stirring the pot on this... reaching really hard to find something to put TU in a negative light - which they’ve done PLENTY of times over the years.
     
  TUBballJunkie

    There's a reply to one of them something along the lines of, if you've got an issue with the Buckels hire, then you've got an issue with Monty being there period. Ask him THAT at a presser.
     
  quincy101

    Welcome to Tulsa & TU Coach Buckles and family-we know you'll love it here despite our PC & sensational coverage of your guilt by association. G. Emig, M. Peters & Scoop.
     
