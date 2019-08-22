TU gets Arkansas on home football schedule in 2027

Discussion in 'TU Football' started by Chris Harmon, Aug 22, 2019 at 11:33 AM.

  Chris Harmon

    Chris Harmon ITS Publisher
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2002
    Messages:
    39,995
    Likes Received:
    3,616
    Location:
    Tulsa, OK
    Media release...

    Tulsa Gets Arkansas on Home Football Schedule in 2027 at H.A. Chapman Stadium

    TULSA, Okla. –– When the Arkansas Razorbacks visit H.A. Chapman Stadium to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in 2027, it will be 75 years since the two teams last played in Tulsa.

    Tulsa and Arkansas have agreed to a new three-year contract that has the Razorbacks coming to Tulsa to kick-off the 2027 season on September 4, 2027. The two teams will also play twice in Arkansas, first on Nov. 21, 2026 and again on Sept. 1, 2029.

    “I know a lot of our fans and former players have waited a long time for Arkansas to return to Tulsa to play football. We’re excited to have Arkansas join Oklahoma State in coming to Chapman Stadium in the decade of the 2020’s,” said Tulsa’s vice president & director of athletics Dr. Derrick Gragg. “I’m thankful to Arkansas’ athletic director Hunter Yurachek and former senior associate athletic director Julie Cromer (now athletic director at Ohio U.) in helping make this game in Tulsa possible.”

    The last 42 games in the series have all been played in the state of Arkansas as the two teams last met in the 2018 campaign in Fayetteville. There have been 73 games played in the series, including 51 in Arkansas and just 22 times in the state of Oklahoma, 20 times in Tulsa and twice in Muskogee.

    Tulsa last hosted Arkansas on November 22, 1952, when the Howard Waugh-led Hurricane captured a 44-34 victory over the Hogs. While Arkansas leads the overall series by a count of 54-16-3, the Hurricane has a 10-8-2 mark in Tulsa against the Razorbacks

    In 2027, H.A. Chapman Stadium, formerly known as Skelly Field and Skelly Stadium, will be three years shy of celebrating its 100th birthday. The two teams faced off in the inaugural game of Skelly Field on October 4, 1930, as Tulsa scored a 26-6 victory over the Razorbacks.

    In the history of Chapman Stadium, Tulsa has hosted six schools who now reside in the SEC. Ole Miss (1932) and Florida (1949) were members of the SEC at the time of the meetings, while South Carolina (1948, Southern Conference), Arkansas (1952, SWC), Texas A&M (1991, SWC) and Missouri (1997, Big 8) had not joined the SEC yet. Tulsa posted a 3-3 record in those games.

    In the next 11 seasons (2020-230) Tulsa will play five home games against Power 5 schools, including the Arkansas contest and four games against Oklahoma State.

    Tulsa-Arkansas Future Games

    Nov. 21, 2026 @ Arkansas
    Sept. 4, 2027 @ Tulsa
    Sept. 1, 2029 @ Arkansas

    Tulsa Home Games vs. Power 5 Schools (2020-30)

    Sept. 14, 2024 vs. Oklahoma State
    Sept. 5, 2026 vs. Oklahoma State
    Sept. 4, 2027 vs. Arkansas
    Sept. 16, 2028 vs. Oklahoma State
    Sept. 14, 2030 vs. Oklahoma State
     
    1 Chris Harmon, Aug 22, 2019 at 11:33 AM
  HuffyCane

    HuffyCane I.T.S. University President
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2004
    Messages:
    10,845
    Likes Received:
    3,094
    Anyone left alive from the Class of '52 who makes it to the game should be given Presidential suite tickets and a halftime recognition.
     
    2 HuffyCane, Aug 22, 2019 at 9:21 PM
    TU_BLA and Li'l Eric Coley like this.
  noble cane

    noble cane I.T.S. Head Coach
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2002
    Messages:
    6,984
    Likes Received:
    1,039
    Hell has frozen over.
     
    3 noble cane, Aug 23, 2019 at 9:41 AM
  Gmoney4WW

    Gmoney4WW I.T.S. Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2007
    Messages:
    13,024
    Likes Received:
    3,005
    Not too many of those guys left. Class of '52 guys would be in their 90's. Doubt any of them would make it to the game. Class of '52 for high school or the University of Tulsa. Even if they took 6 years to graduate from TU they'd be lucky to be 89.
     
    4 Gmoney4WW, Aug 23, 2019 at 10:33 AM
  nevadanatural

    nevadanatural I.T.S. Athletic Director
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 3, 2003
    Messages:
    8,503
    Likes Received:
    2,213
    That's 68 years ago so the freshmen and sophomores should only be 86-87 and that looks younger every day.
     
    5 nevadanatural, Aug 23, 2019 at 12:13 PM
  Gmoney4WW

    Gmoney4WW I.T.S. Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2007
    Messages:
    13,024
    Likes Received:
    3,005
    In 2027???
     
    6 Gmoney4WW, Aug 23, 2019 at 12:32 PM
    Last edited: Aug 23, 2019 at 12:43 PM
  Gmoney4WW

    Gmoney4WW I.T.S. Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2007
    Messages:
    13,024
    Likes Received:
    3,005
    It seems like you are figuring that for today. As much as we might like it to, time won't stop between today and 2027. Those guys, and you and I, will all be 8 or so years older by then.
     
    7 Gmoney4WW, Aug 23, 2019 at 12:56 PM
  nevadanatural

    nevadanatural I.T.S. Athletic Director
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 3, 2003
    Messages:
    8,503
    Likes Received:
    2,213
    Lol, yep, I forgot the game date. You're right they would be getting close to a hundred.
     
    8 nevadanatural, Aug 23, 2019 at 1:51 PM
  Gmoney4WW

    Gmoney4WW I.T.S. Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2007
    Messages:
    13,024
    Likes Received:
    3,005
    Give the guys a brake, mid 90's. :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye:
     
    9 Gmoney4WW, Aug 23, 2019 at 2:15 PM
  HuffyCane

    HuffyCane I.T.S. University President
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2004
    Messages:
    10,845
    Likes Received:
    3,094
    Exactly, hence the offer of free suite tickets
     
    10 HuffyCane, Aug 23, 2019 at 3:25 PM
    Gmoney4WW likes this.
  aTUfan

    aTUfan I.T.S. Offensive Coordinator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Apr 18, 2011
    Messages:
    5,301
    Likes Received:
    255
    Location:
    la la land
    Is there any space to add temporary stands to increase capacity for the game?
     
    11 aTUfan, Aug 23, 2019 at 4:01 PM
  astonmartin708

    astonmartin708 I.T.S. Athletic Director
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2012
    Messages:
    8,939
    Likes Received:
    2,373
    I hear they're going to put a ferris wheel on top of the Case Center for just such an occasion.


    In all seriousness, a Ferris Wheel in the Middle of The Chapman Tailgate area would be cool for that game.
     
    12 astonmartin708, Aug 23, 2019 at 4:16 PM
  aTUfan

    aTUfan I.T.S. Offensive Coordinator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Apr 18, 2011
    Messages:
    5,301
    Likes Received:
    255
    Location:
    la la land
    We have eight years to plan.
     
    13 aTUfan, Aug 23, 2019 at 6:45 PM
  Gmoney4WW

    Gmoney4WW I.T.S. Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2007
    Messages:
    13,024
    Likes Received:
    3,005
    For all the guys(and girls) in their mid nineties?
     
    14 Gmoney4WW, Aug 24, 2019 at 12:41 AM
  Babe the Blue Ox

    Babe the Blue Ox I.T.S. Senior
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 3, 2001
    Messages:
    1,326
    Likes Received:
    671
    My father was Class of '49 but he served in the Air Force for a few years before enrolling. He would have been 98 now.
     
    15 Babe the Blue Ox, Aug 24, 2019 at 12:49 AM
    HuffyCane and Gmoney4WW like this.
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
