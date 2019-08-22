TU gets Arkansas on home football schedule in 2027

Media release... Tulsa Gets Arkansas on Home Football Schedule in 2027 at H.A. Chapman Stadium TULSA, Okla. –– When the Arkansas Razorbacks visit H.A. Chapman Stadium to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in 2027, it will be 75 years since the two teams last played in Tulsa. Tulsa and Arkansas have agreed to a new three-year contract that has the Razorbacks coming to Tulsa to kick-off the 2027 season on September 4, 2027. The two teams will also play twice in Arkansas, first on Nov. 21, 2026 and again on Sept. 1, 2029. “I know a lot of our fans and former players have waited a long time for Arkansas to return to Tulsa to play football. We’re excited to have Arkansas join Oklahoma State in coming to Chapman Stadium in the decade of the 2020’s,” said Tulsa’s vice president & director of athletics Dr. Derrick Gragg. “I’m thankful to Arkansas’ athletic director Hunter Yurachek and former senior associate athletic director Julie Cromer (now athletic director at Ohio U.) in helping make this game in Tulsa possible.” The last 42 games in the series have all been played in the state of Arkansas as the two teams last met in the 2018 campaign in Fayetteville. There have been 73 games played in the series, including 51 in Arkansas and just 22 times in the state of Oklahoma, 20 times in Tulsa and twice in Muskogee. Tulsa last hosted Arkansas on November 22, 1952, when the Howard Waugh-led Hurricane captured a 44-34 victory over the Hogs. While Arkansas leads the overall series by a count of 54-16-3, the Hurricane has a 10-8-2 mark in Tulsa against the Razorbacks In 2027, H.A. Chapman Stadium, formerly known as Skelly Field and Skelly Stadium, will be three years shy of celebrating its 100th birthday. The two teams faced off in the inaugural game of Skelly Field on October 4, 1930, as Tulsa scored a 26-6 victory over the Razorbacks. In the history of Chapman Stadium, Tulsa has hosted six schools who now reside in the SEC. Ole Miss (1932) and Florida (1949) were members of the SEC at the time of the meetings, while South Carolina (1948, Southern Conference), Arkansas (1952, SWC), Texas A&M (1991, SWC) and Missouri (1997, Big 8) had not joined the SEC yet. Tulsa posted a 3-3 record in those games. In the next 11 seasons (2020-230) Tulsa will play five home games against Power 5 schools, including the Arkansas contest and four games against Oklahoma State. Tulsa-Arkansas Future Games Nov. 21, 2026 @ Arkansas Sept. 4, 2027 @ Tulsa Sept. 1, 2029 @ Arkansas Tulsa Home Games vs. Power 5 Schools (2020-30) Sept. 14, 2024 vs. Oklahoma State Sept. 5, 2026 vs. Oklahoma State Sept. 4, 2027 vs. Arkansas Sept. 16, 2028 vs. Oklahoma State Sept. 14, 2030 vs. Oklahoma State