TU announces extension of football series with OSU

Media Release... TULSA, Okla. –– The Bank of Oklahoma Turnpike Classic will continue for eight more years after the current football series between Tulsa and Oklahoma State concludes in 2021, the two schools announced today. The two schools have agreed to an eight-year home-and-home series beginning in 2024 with the first game being played at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa will host games in the BOK Turnpike Classic in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030, while OSU will host in the odd years of 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031. Under the current contract, Tulsa hosts Oklahoma State in the upcoming on September 14, while the Cowboys will host Tulsa in 2020 (Sept. 12) and 2021 (Sept. 11). “Continuing the Tulsa-OSU football series is obviously good for both schools and our fans. This series has tremendous history dating back to 1914. The proximity of the two schools and the interest this game creates in the state of Oklahoma makes perfect sense to continue playing,” said Tulsa’s Director of Athletics Dr. Derrick Gragg. “Hosting Power 6 schools in football has been a major goal for TU and our fellow American Athletic Conference membership. This series is certainly a step in the right direction,” added Gragg. The two teams have played 72 times before as the Cowboys lead the series 40-27-5. TU-OSU Series Extended Sept. 14, 2024 at Tulsa Sept. 20, 2025 at Stillwater Sept. 5, 2026 at Tulsa Sept. 18, 2027 at Stillwater Sept. 16, 2028 at Tulsa Sept. 15, 2029 at Stillwater Sept. 14, 2030 at Tulsa Sept. 13, 2031 at Stillwater