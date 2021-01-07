

Media release...



Tulsa-UCF Game Scheduled for Jan. 9 Postponed



IRVING, Texas –– The American Athletic Conference has announced that the men's basketball game between Tulsa and UCF scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 9 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contract tracing of student-athletes at UCF. The game was scheduled to be played at Tulsa’s Donald W. Reynolds Center.



Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.



Tulsa (7-3, 4-1 AAC) is scheduled to be in action next Wednesday at Wichita State for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Tulsa returns to the Reynolds Center on Sunday, Jan. 17 for a 2 p.m. game against the Memphis Tigers.



The Golden Hurricane is currently on a 6-game winning streak following yesterday’s 61-51 road win at USF.