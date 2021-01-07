🏀 News/Notes Upcoming UCF Game

Media release...

Tulsa-UCF Game Scheduled for Jan. 9 Postponed

IRVING, Texas –– The American Athletic Conference has announced that the men's basketball game between Tulsa and UCF scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 9 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contract tracing of student-athletes at UCF. The game was scheduled to be played at Tulsa’s Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

Tulsa (7-3, 4-1 AAC) is scheduled to be in action next Wednesday at Wichita State for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Tulsa returns to the Reynolds Center on Sunday, Jan. 17 for a 2 p.m. game against the Memphis Tigers.

The Golden Hurricane is currently on a 6-game winning streak following yesterday’s 61-51 road win at USF.
 
And unfortunately it is a weekend game so no chance of trying to sneak in an ooc. A wednesday miss and we could probably work out the ORU game.
 
