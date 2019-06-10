media release... Tulsa to Face Colorado State at BOK Center on Dec. 21 TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa men’s basketball team will face Colorado State as part of the BOK Center Basketball Showdown doubleheader on Dec. 21, it was announced on Monday. The event at Tulsa’s downtown arena also includes a matchup between Oklahoma State and Minnesota and tickets for the doubleheader start at just $15. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14 and can be purchased online at www.bokcenter.com, while fans can buy tickets at the BOK Center Box Office starting on Monday, June 17. The contest will not be part of the TU season-ticket package. Tipoff times and television details will be released when they become available at a later date. The game will be the first between Tulsa and Colorado State since 1999, when the teams split a pair of meetings as members of the Western Athletic Conference. TU leads the all-time series, 3-2, with the first game between the programs coming back in 1961. This will be the eighth time that the Golden Hurricane will have played in the BOK Center and the squad’s first contest in the building since 2013. Tulsa returns three starters and six letterwinners from last year's team and the Hurricane will welcome one of the top recruiting classes in program history for the 2019-20 campaign. The group of returners is headlined by a frontcourt that features senior Martins Igbanu and junior Jeriah Horne, who registered as two of the squad's top three scorers and rebounders a season ago. Meanwhile, Colorado State returns the nation’s leading rebounder from 2018-19 in redshirt-senior Nico Carvacho, who averaged 12.9 rebounds per game. He became just the second player in Mountain West history with 400 rebounds in a single season and currently ranks second in all-time rebounds in league history with 950. The Rams bring back four starters from last year’s squad and head coach Niko Medved is in his second year at the helm.