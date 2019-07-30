Tulsa releases Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Media release... Tulsa Unveils Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule TULSA, Okla. — Sixth-year head men’s basketball coach Frank Haith unveiled his program’s non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season, which includes eight regular-season home games along with matchups against Arkansas and Kansas State, on Monday. The 13-game schedule features eight home games, four true-road contests and a matchup with Colorado State at the BOK Center. Three of the four road tilts will come against Power 6 foes Arkansas, Kansas State and Vanderbilt. The Golden Hurricane will complete a three-game series with Kansas State on Dec. 29 in Manhattan, Kan. TU has won the first two contests of the set with the Wildcats, claiming victories in Wichita (2017-18 season) and at the Reynolds Center (2018-19 season). Overall, the Hurricane is 7-1 against Kansas State, including a 3-1 mark on the road. Tulsa’s Dec. 14 game at Arkansas will be the first matchup with the Razorbacks since 2007. It will be the 61st meeting between the programs and the series dates back to 1931. TU will visit its other Southeastern Conference foe of the non-conference slate, Vanderbilt, on Nov. 30. The contest will mark just the second-ever meeting between the Hurricane and Commodores with Vanderbilt taking the only previous matchup back on Dec. 29, 1950. The 109th season of Tulsa basketball will open when the Golden Hurricane host Houston Baptist on Nov. 5. The Hurricane will host local schoolchildren as part of the third annual Blackboards & Blackboards Educational Day at the Reynolds Center. TU has won all three previous meetings against the Huskies, including a 128-63 decision on Nov. 27, 1993, when HBU was an NAIA member. The Hurricane then will play its first road game, a Nov. 9 matchup at UT Arlington. TU is 4-0 all-time against the Mavericks, including a 72-58 victory last season in the Reynolds Center. Tulsa will then return home for four consecutive games against Oral Roberts (Nov. 12), Austin Peay (Nov. 16), Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 19) and South Carolina State (Nov. 27). Tulsa and crosstown foe Oral Roberts will meet for the 55th time and TU will be in search of its fourth straight win in the series. The month will close with Tulsa’s trip to Vanderbilt before home games versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Dec. 4), Arkansas State (Dec. 7) and Boise State (Dec. 10). TU and Boise State were members of the Western Athletic Conference together from 2001-05 and the Hurricane went 5-0 against the Broncos in the Reynolds Center during that time. Tulsa’s final three non-conference games come away from the Reynolds Center, beginning with its Dec. 14 game at Arkansas. The squad will face Colorado State on Dec. 21 at the BOK Center as part of the BOK Center Basketball Showdown and the non-conference slate will close in Manhattan, Kan., against Kansas State on Dec. 29. Game times and the 18-game American Athletic Conference schedule will be announced at a later date. 2019-20 Tulsa Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Nov. 5 Houston Baptist Nov. 9 at UT Arlington Nov. 12 Oral Roberts% Nov. 16 Austin Peay^ Nov. 19 Southeastern La.^ Nov. 27 South Carolina State^ Nov. 30 at Vanderbilt^ Dec. 4 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Dec. 7 Arkansas State Dec. 10 Boise State Dec. 14 at Arkansas Dec. 21 vs. Colorado State# Dec. 29 at Kansas State % Mayor’s Cup ^ Vanderbilt Invitational # BOK Center Basketball Showdown