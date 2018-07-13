Tulsa MBB releases non-conference schedule for 2018-19

Media release... Home Matchups With Kansas State, Oklahoma State Highlight Tulsa’s Non-Conference Slate TULSA, Okla. — Fifth-year head coach Frank Haith unveiled his program’s non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season, which includes eight home games, highlighted by matchups with Kansas State and Oklahoma State at the Donald W. Reynolds Center, on Friday. “Our staff has put together a schedule that will test our team and give our fans some exciting matchups at home,” Haith said. “To get two Big 12 programs like Oklahoma State and Kansas State in the Reynolds Center also creates a great opportunity for our team. This schedule gives us a little bit of everything, as we will face quality competition on the road along with a neutral site for the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational that includes a very talented Nevada team. I am excited to watch our group grow over these first 13 games of the season as we prepare for the challenges of American Athletic Conference play.” The 13-game slate includes five matchups against teams that made the postseason a year ago. That group includes Kansas State (NCAA Elite Eight), Nevada (NCAA Sweet Sixteen), Utah (NIT runner-up), Oklahoma State (NIT) and New Orleans (CBI). Home contests against Oklahoma State (Dec. 5) and Kansas State (Dec. 8) highlight the home portion of the schedule, marking the first time since the 2010-11 season that the Golden Hurricane has hosted a pair of Big 12 Conference opponents at the Reynolds Center. TU defeated the Wildcats, who would advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, last season in Wichita, Kan. Overall, TU has won six of its seven matchups against K-State, including a perfect 3-0 mark in Tulsa. Meanwhile, Tulsa and Oklahoma State will meet for the 113th time with the Golden Hurricane looking to avenge a setback in Stillwater a season ago. Tulsa will open its 108th season of play with four consecutive games at the Reynolds Center, beginning with a Nov. 6 matchup against Alcorn State. That contest will be followed by a Nov. 10 meeting with South Carolina State, and a Nov. 16 tilt against NCAA Division I newcomer Cal Baptist. The stretch concludes on Nov. 19 against Little Rock, who has split 10 previous meetings against the Golden Hurricane. The Cal Baptist and Little Rock contests are part of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Holiday Invitational and TU will head west for the final two games of the event, set for Nov. 22-23. The Golden Hurricane will open play at Orleans Arena with Nevada, who advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen last March before a matchup with either Southern Illinois or UMass. Both games will be broadcast on FS1. TU leads the series against former Missouri Valley Conference foe Southern Illinois, 32-20, while it holds a 7-6 advantage against old Western Athletic Conference mate Nevada. UMass topped the Golden Hurricane in the only previous meeting between the programs, which came in the 1995 NCAA Sweet Sixteen. The Golden Hurricane will face UT Arlington for the first time in program history on Nov. 27 at the Reynolds Center before a tough stretch to open December. The squad will play its first true road game of the campaign on Dec. 1 at Utah, who advanced to the NIT championship game last season, in just the seventh meeting between the programs. TU then will host back-to-back Big 12 opponents in Oklahoma State (Dec. 5) and Kansas State (Dec. 8). Tulsa will host New Orleans on Dec. 13 before a neutral-site contest against Dayton as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase presented by Citi in Uncasville, Conn., on Dec. 16. That contest will be played at the Mohegan Sun and the Hurricane will look to improve to 3-0 all-time against the Flyers. Non-conference play will come to a close on Dec. 22, when the Hurricane face cross-town foe Oral Roberts in the annual Mayor’s Cup game at the Mabee Center. Tulsa defeated the Golden Eagles, 90-71, last season in the Reynolds Center and took the last matchup at the Mabee Center in 2016. Game times and the 18-game American Athletic Conference schedule will be announced at a later date. 2018-19 Tulsa Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Nov. 6 ALCORN STATE Nov. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE Nov. 16 CAL BAPTIST+ Nov. 19 LITTLE ROCK+ Nov. 22 vs. Nevada ^ Nov. 23 vs. Southern Illinois/UMass^ Nov. 27 UT ARLINGTON Dec. 1 at Utah Dec. 5 OKLAHOMA STATE Dec. 8 KANSAS STATE Dec. 13 NEW ORLEANS Dec. 16 vs. Dayton# Dec. 22 at Oral Roberts% + Continental Tire Las Vegas Holiday Invitational (Reynolds Center) ^ Continental Tire Las Vegas Holiday Invitational (Las Vegas, Nev.) # Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase presented by Citi (Uncasville, Conn.) % Mayor’s Cup