🏀 News/Notes Tulsa, Haith agree to extension

Chris Harmon

Chris Harmon

TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa and Head Basketball Coach Frank Haith has signed a contract extension, it was confirmed today by Director of Athletics Rick Dickson. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

In seven years as the Golden Hurricane coach, Haith has compiled a 126-88 record, won a conference championship and has taken two teams to postseason play. Haith led Tulsa to the school's first American Athletic Conference Championship in 2020, and undoubtedly would have had the Hurricane back in the postseason if not for the NCAA's shutdown due to COVID-19 precautions.

Tulsa won a share of the regular season title with a 13-5 league mark and an overall 21-10 record despite being picked 10th in the preseason poll for 2019-20. It was the sixth consecutive year that TU outpaced its preseason projections. For his team's success, Haith was named the AAC and NABC District 24 Coach of the Year in 2020.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to build this program to the championship stature we reached a year ago," said Haith. "We know the hard work and dedication it takes to win at a high level, not only on the court but in the classroom, and instilling that passion in our players is paramount."

This past season, Tulsa defeated the nation's 5th-ranked Houston Cougars for the school's first top-5 victory since 1996. He has had six wins against top-25 teams in his tenure, marking the most for a Tulsa head coach since Bill Self's teams also won six contests against top-25 teams during his time as the Tulsa coach.

"We believe Coach Haith can lead our program back to competing for a conference championship and postseason competition, while developing excellent scholar athletes and being a positive influence in our community," said Dickson. "In light of all the disruptions from this season, our team didn't achieve at a level we expected, but we have confidence that our basketball program will move in the right direction."

Haith serves as an Advisory Board Member of The Commemoration Fund as part of The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. The mission of the Commemoration fund supports bold and innovative efforts to correct social, political and economic injustices that impact Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and People of Color in the Tulsa community.

As a member of The American, Haith's teams have posted 74 conference wins, which trails only Cincinnati and Houston for most wins in the history of the league. It also puts Haith third historically among American Athletic Conference coaches for career league victories.

On-court success is not the only area where Haith has led the TU to a resurgence. The program has established school records for single-year and multi-year APR records. The Hurricane has broken program records for semester and cumulative GPA. His program has graduated 20-of-22 seniors with two players –– Shaquille Harrison in 2016 and Martins Igbanu in 2020 –– earning American Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.

Currently, Tulsa boasts two active NBA players that played under Haith –– DaQuan Jeffries with the Sacramento Kings and Harrison with the Utah Jazz –– while he has also had numerous players sign professional contracts abroad.

In all, Haith's Tulsa teams have compiled 20 wins three times and has advanced to the postseason in his first two seasons, while Hurricane players have collected nine all-conference honors.

Haith was named the program's 30th head coach on April 18, 2014. He has coached 36 years on the collegiate level and has spent 17 years as a head coach, winning 332 games and advancing to postseason play 10 times.
 
libertychamp

He had no other offers who wanted him and where could he go for our money. Tulsa Mediocrity continues on with Wojcic/Haith postseason failures continue.
 
tulsahurricane0530

I dont like the phrasing of we believe he can lead us to postseason play. That includes any postseason. Makes it seem like hes been more successful then he has. What we care about is the ncaa tournament. Can he lead us back there
 
Really disappointed
Probably will not renew either football club or basketball tickets this fall.
 
TU Sepp

Well, we now know the powers to be at TU will settle for average. TU needs to cut all ties to the Presbytarian church no matter how little they are and let the Catholics buy and run the university. In less than 5 years the endowment would grow, student enrollment would more than double, and TU would be going to the NCAA on a regular basis. Since it is obvious that Dickson hands have been tied, I look for him to leave in less than a year. I can't see him putting up with this so-so approach to sports...
 
TU Sepp said:
Well, we now know the powers to be at TU will settle for average. TU needs to cut all ties to the Presbytarian church no matter how little they are and let the Catholics buy and run the university. In less than 5 years the endowment would grow, student enrollment would more than double, and TU would be going to the NCAA on a regular basis.
It ain’t the fault of the Presbyterians. Next thing you’ll want TU to join the whack job evilgelicals on south Lewis. 🤣
 
TU Sepp said:
Well, we now know the powers to be at TU will settle for average. TU needs to cut all ties to the Presbytarian church no matter how little they are and let the Catholics buy and run the university. In less than 5 years the endowment would grow, student enrollment would more than double, and TU would be going to the NCAA on a regular basis. Since it is obvious that Dickson hands have been tied, I look for him to leave in less than a year. I can't see him putting up with this so-so approach to sports...
I hope the religious affiliation thing is a joke. I do agree that I don't see Dickson staying around if he isn't allowed to make the right decisions for the program.
 
Nothing is more TU than hiring a well known AD and not giving him the authority to do his job...assuming that is the case
 
astonmartin708 said:
I hope the religious affiliation thing is a joke. I do agree that I don't see Dickson staying around if he isn't allowed to make the right decisions for the program.
Maybe it is and maybe it isn't... However, this so called Presbytarian affliation has been a joke for at least the last 40 or 50 years. Catholics have a very low tolerance for coaches that don't produce!
 
@ Arkansas 73-85
Oral Roberts Here 47-70 ( I put a paper sack over my head and left toward the end)
Prairie View A&M 97-44
Wichita State Here 66-71
Lamar Here 85-91 December 22. 2003

John Phillips' last 5 games. Pooh took over but with that team it didn't get any better.
 
I.I. said:
@ Arkansas 73-85
Oral Roberts Here 47-70 ( I put a paper sack over my head and left toward the end)
Prairie View A&M 97-44
Wichita State Here 66-71
Lamar Here 85-91 December 22. 2003

John Phillips' last 5 games. Pooh took over but with that team it didn't get any better.
i remember Jason Parker apologizing to the fans in the presser after a 60-40 loss to the Fresno State Samurai Swords.
 
What is most concerning to me is the duration of terms were not released. any idea if it's 1,2,3 or more years extension? We know they won't disclose dollars but I would think he is accepting less money for years.

TX
 
texcane1982 said:
What is most concerning to me is the duration of terms were not released. any idea if it's 1,2,3 or more years extension? We know they won't disclose dollars but I would think he is accepting less money for years.

TX
Really don't think number of years matters. If buyout is minimal then the duration is immaterial. I would hope they created an incentive laced contract.
 
TU Sepp said:
Maybe it is and maybe it isn't... However, this so called Presbytarian affliation has been a joke for at least the last 40 or 50 years. Catholics have a very low tolerance for coaches that don't produce!
We’re not changing the religious affiliation of a university for the basketball team! Lmao
 
The last time the religious affiliation actually meant something to how and who ran the school was probably in the roaring 20's. It just doesn't matter. I entered the school as a Presbyterian, and have since become Catholic.

Neither will ever have any significant effect on how it is run.
 
