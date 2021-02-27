Tulsa Adds Men’s Basketball Game

TULSA, Okla. –– The Tulsa men's basketball team has added a game for next Thursday, March 4 at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Tulsa will play Northeastern (Okla.) State in a 12 p.m. game.

Tulsa plays at UCF on Tuesday, March 2 and is scheduled to close out American Athletic Conference play on Sunday, March 7 at SMU. The Mustangs basketball program is currently under a suspension of activities due to covid-19.

The American Athletic Conference Tournament begins Thursday, March 11 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
 
Sounds like he has a contract provision that he gets more money if he has a winning season. The guy is done and could care less about his players or the University.
 
