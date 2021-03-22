media release...



Tulsa Names Jayden Everett Running Backs Coach



TULSA, Okla. –– Jayden Everett was named running backs coach at The University of Tulsa, it was announced today by Head Coach Philip Montgomery.



Everett comes to Tulsa following two seasons (2019-20) as the running backs coach at the University of Akron. Before that, Everett served as the running backs coach at Central Michigan for two seasons (2017-18).



“Jayden has done a nice job of continuing to move through the coaching profession,” said Montgomery. “Everyone that I talked to about Jayden agreed that he’s a guy who brings a ton of energy, does a great job recruiting and has great relationships with his players.



“Jayden is a real technical running back coach. He leaves no stone unturned and does an outstanding job of relating that information to his players. We’re excited to add Jayden to our offensive staff and looking forward to what he’ll be able to bring to our program,” added Montgomery.



At Akron, Everett helped develop a strong core of running backs, most notable being Teon Dollard, who became the first Zip to earn first-team All-MAC honors at running back in school history, and only the fourth Akron offensive player to do so. Dollard rushed for 666 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries.



In 2017, Central Michigan’s Jonathan Ward emerged as a budding star under Everett's tutelage, rushing for 1,019 yards, rolling up 470 yards in receptions and scoring 13 touchdowns. He became the first CMU back to rush for 1,000 yards since 2014. Ward, who ranked second in the MAC with an average of 5.7 yards per carry, was among a slew of talented returnees with whom Everett worked. A 2018 USA Today preseason Top 25 running back, he was ranked No. 21, one of only two backs to rush for 1,000 yards and catch passes for over 500 yards in 2017. Ward is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals backfield.

Everett’s most notable recruit at Central Michigan was running back Lew Nichols Jr., who became the 2020 MAC Freshman of the Year.



Before joining the Chippewas, Everett spent four seasons (2013-16) at his alma mater, Indiana State, as running backs coach. He also served as ISU's recruiting coordinator in 2016. Everett coached standout running back Shakir Bell, who completed his career ranked second in school history with 4,214 rushing yards. He also developed 2015 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year Roland Genesy as well as 2013 MVFC All-Newcomer LeMonte Booker. Everett recruited first-team All-Missouri Valley performer Jaquan Keys.



In 2014, Everett helped ISU make the school’s first postseason appearance in 30 years as the Sycamores advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs.



Everett spent two seasons (2011-12) at Hutchinson Community College as the recruiting coordinator and running backs coach. He helped develop first round NFL Draft pick and All-Pro wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who went on to play at the University of Tennessee before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round.



Everett played linebacker for three seasons at Indiana State, where he was the team’s co-Most Valuable Player and defensive captain as a senior. An All-Missouri Valley Conference Honorable Mention selection, Everett recorded 102 tackles as a senior, which ranked among the nation’s Top 20.



Everett earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Indiana State in 2009.



A native of Newton, Kan., Everett and his wife Susan have two children: Vera and Kaenan.