TULSA, Okla. –– Spring practice dates for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football team will take place during a 4-week period over the months of March and April, it was announced today.



The first day of the 15-practice spring schedule takes place on March 14, while workouts will conclude on Tuesday, April 13. The normal practice week will include sessions on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Two Sunday workouts are on consecutive weeks, March 14 and 21.



The decision on whether a spring game will be played will be determined at a later date.



In 2021, Tulsa enters spring practice with 57 returning lettermen, including three players who missed the 2020 campaign. The Hurricane returns a total of 32 players who have started at least one game over their careers.



2021 SPRING PRACTICE DATES



Sunday, March 14 (Helmets Only)

Tuesday, March 16 (Helmets Only)

Thursday, March 18

Saturday, March 20

Sunday, March 21

Tuesday, March 23

Thursday, March 25

Saturday, March 27

Tuesday, March 30

Thursday, April 1

Friday, April 2 (PRO DAY)

Saturday, April 3

Tuesday, April 6

Thursday, April 8

Saturday, April 10

Tuesday, April 13