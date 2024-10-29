UAB’s Jacob Zeno to miss game vs. Tulsa, but not ruled out for the season UAB coach Trent Dilfer provided an update on quarterback Jacob Zeno during a news conference on Monday.

UAB coach Trent Dilfer provided an update on quarterback Jacob Zeno during a news conference on Monday.Zeno, who has been dealing with a lingering injury this season, will miss Saturday‘s game against Tulsa; he hasn’t played since Sept. 28’s game against Navy.“We‘re still kind of figuring out his shoulder situation,” Dilfer said. “I don’t want to rule him out for the season, but he will not play this week.”The veteran quarterback injured his non-throwing shoulder against Navy, with Jalen Kitna starting at quarterback the last three games for the Blazers.In his four games played, Zeno completed 82 of his 118 passing attempts for 819 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.UAB (1-6, 0-4 AAC) opened as a three-point favorite against visiting Tulsa (3-5, 1-3 AAC). The game will kick off on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.