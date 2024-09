Top 5 special teams players to watch out for in Week 4 of college football​

#1. Lloyd Avant​

Lloyd Avant has had a big season returning kickoffs for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane . The three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class has returned six kickoffs for 197 yards and a touchdown. He has shown big-play ability, which should continue when the Golden Hurricane visits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 4.