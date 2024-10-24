Chris Harmon
Aug 15, 2002
48,782
10,680
113
UTSA Stats
- UTSA is putting up 25.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 88th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 104th, surrendering 30.1 points per contest.
- The Roadrunners' average points scored this season, 25.0, is 9.6 fewer than the 34.6 the Golden Hurricane are giving up.
- On the road, UTSA scores fewer points (12.3 per game) than overall (25.0). It also concedes more (45.0 per game) than overall (30.1).
UTSA Leaders
- In seven games for the Roadrunners, Owen McCown has led the offense with 1,650 yards (235.7 yards per game) while putting up 12 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 61.5% completion percentage.
- In addition to the stats he's put up in the passing game, McCown has also added 84 rushing yards and one touchdown in seven games.
- Robert Henry has compiled 279 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in seven games for the Roadrunners.
- The Roadrunners' air attack has been helped by the receiving ability of Henry, who has caught 12 balls (on 19 targets) for 113 yards and one touchdown.
- Devin McCuin has been an integral part of the Roadrunners' aerial attack in 2024, amassing 37 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
- In seven games for the Roadrunners, Brandon High has collected 290 rushing yards (6.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.