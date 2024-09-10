Chris Harmon
From Pat Forde at SI:
Oklahoma State Cowboys at Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Series: 76th meeting, Oklahoma State leads 43–27–5. There was a time when Tulsa held the upper hand against the school 65 miles west, but few are alive who remember it. The Hurricane haven’t beaten the Pokes this century.
