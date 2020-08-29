TU Football holds scrimmage; Montgomery pleased

Media release... Tulsa’s Montgomery Pleased Overall with Scrimmage TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa football team scrimmaged for the first time this preseason in full pads as the Golden Hurricane practiced for two full hours and ended with a nearly 75-minute scrimmage. “We saw a lot of good things and a lot of things we have to work on. Yesterday was really hot. Today, the good Lord blessed us with a little cloud cover and a little breeze. There’s a lot of thinking going on right now. We have to get in better game football-type shape and a lot of that has to do with the break we had to take. We’ll get there on that, but I thought the guys did a good job of being assignment sound and understanding down and distance. We just need to get into the flow of what games and scrimmages feel like. It’s just so much different than just a normal practice,” said Tulsa Head Coach Philip Montgomery. With the nine-day pause that Tulsa took from preseason drills, today’s workout was just the 11th for the Hurricane. Montgomery talked about what his team still has left to do. “We’re behind. We still have a little installation left to get in and from an in-shape standpoint we have to do a better job. We still have a couple weeks left and we’ll take advantage of that. It’s not like they’re not in-shape, but game shape is different. You have quick changes, long drives and short drives that you have to react to, and the intensity level always picks up in game situations.” “I think today was a good barometer. We had 30+ plays of Nos. 1 vs. Nos. 1. It was good to see those guys work in those situations against each other –– finishing some drives, stopping some drives and creating some turnovers,” added Montgomery. “On offense, we have to still work on our timing, but I thought our receivers and quarterbacks did a good job and the offensive line protected well. We have to get our running game a little more active, but overall I thought the performance was good,” said Montgomery. “On defense, we had a lot of new faces out there. I thought those guys were very aggressive. They had a couple of good picks, some good third down stops, knockdowns and breakups.” Tulsa returns to the practice field on Tuesday.