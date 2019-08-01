TU Football Fall Camp begins today -- A look at each position

Discussion in 'TU Football' started by Chris Harmon, Aug 1, 2019 at 8:41 AM.

    If you've missed any of @Larry Lewis' position previews, over the last month, here you go...lots of commentary from Coach Monty...

    Quarterbacks: https://rvls.co/2GHoytX
    Running Backs: https://rvls.co/2MvRMQb
    Tight Ends: https://rvls.co/2YkQyOH
    Wide Receivers: http://rvls.co/2019TulsaWRs
    Offensive Line: https://rvls.co/2ZpE9FB

    Defensive Line: https://rvls.co/2YELJvb
    Linebackers: https://rvls.co/2YERCMA
    Safeties: https://rvls.co/2OuDC4i
    Cornerbacks: https://rvls.co/2YBLwZv

    Special Teams: https://rvls.co/2Zb8GXJ
     
