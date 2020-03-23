TU cancels remainder of spring football

Media release... Tulsa Football Spring Game Canceled TULSA, Okla. –– The Tulsa Golden Hurricane Spring Football Game, scheduled for April 4, has been canceled, as has all remaining spring football practice sessions. On Thursday, The University of Tulsa announced that for the remainder of the semester, classes will be held in a virtual learning environment (online). The Hurricane football team finished four spring workouts before stopping for spring break and had 11 spring practice days remaining. “I was pleased with the retention and the energy that our guys practiced with during our spring sessions. With a number of veteran players returning our installation went a lot faster and we were able to move at a really good pace,” said Tulsa Head Coach Philip Montgomery. “Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is something that all schools and athletic programs are dealing with nationwide. The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is of the utmost importance for us,” said Montgomery. “We will adjust, fight through this adversity and I’m confident, when the time comes, our players will return prepared both mentally and physically. We have a team that is extremely determined and has great passion about what they want to accomplish next season.” Tulsa is scheduled to open the 2020 season with a home game against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, September 5. The Hurricane returns 44 letterwinners with 20 returning to the offensive side of the ball, 22 on defense and two specialists. Among Tulsa’s returnees, nine starters return on offense and four on defense, while 13 additional players have started at least one career game.