TU announces 2020 football schedule

Media release... Tulsa Announces 2020 Football Schedule Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium celebrates its 90th Season TULSA, Okla. –– A total of seven Bowl teams from the 2019 season highlight Tulsa’s 2020 football schedule, it was announced today. Bowl teams on the Tulsa home schedule include American Athletic Conference opponents Cincinnati, SMU and Tulane, while road games with 2019 Bowl participants come against non-conference foes Oklahoma State and Arkansas State and league teams UCF and Navy. Tulsa opens the season and its 90th year at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium as its home field when Mid-American Conference opponent Toledo visits the Golden Hurricane on Sept. 5. The two teams will meet for the first time since a high-scoring affair in 2017 as the Rockets captured a 54-51 win on a last-second field goal. H.A. Chapman Stadium opened as Skelly Field on October 3, 1930. The Hurricane will travel the Cimarron Turnpike a week later to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12. Tulsa and OSU will be facing each other for the second consecutive season, as the Cowboys visited Chapman Stadium in 2019. Tulsa returns home on Sept. 19 against Northwestern State, while a week later the Hurricane will close out the non-league schedule with a trip to Jonesboro, Arkansas, to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 26. “Our preseason schedule is still very difficult with quality teams,” said Tulsa Head Coach Philip Montgomery. “I love that we’re able to open up at home on a Saturday in front of our fans with a really quality opponent like Toledo. They have been very successful in recent years.” “Oklahoma State will have an outstanding football team with virtually everybody coming back for them for the first of our two non-league road games. Arkansas State has been near or at the top of their league for the last 5-6 years,” added Montgomery. The American Athletic Conference schedule, which has the Hurricane traveling east for three road games –– two in Florida and one in Maryland, kicks off for Tulsa on the first weekend of October. Tulsa travels to Orlando, Fla., to open The American season against the UCF Knights. Tulsa holds an 8-3 series advantage against the Knights after winning last year’s contest 34-31 at Chapman Stadium. UCF compiled an overall 10-3 mark in 2019 after going the previous two regular seasons with no losses. After an open date (Oct. 10), Tulsa will host Cincinnati for Homecoming on Oct. 17. It’s the first meeting against the Bearcats in Tulsa since 2016. Last year, the #21-ranked Bearcats, who finished the campaign with an 11-3 record, claimed a 24-13 victory at Nippert Stadium. Tulsa returns to the state of Florida the next Saturday to square-off against the USF Bulls at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on October 23, the first of two straight Friday night games for the Hurricane. Tulsa and USF last met in Tampa in 2017. The Hurricane closes out the month of October with a visit from the ECU Pirates for another Friday night game, Oct. 30, as Tulsa will be looking for its third straight win in the series. Tulsa closed out the 2019 season with a 49-24 road win over the Pirates. The Midshipmen of Navy, who finished last season with an overall 11-2 record and 20-17 win over Kansas State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, is on the schedule next as Tulsa travels to Annapolis, Maryland, on Nov. 7. Two straight home games against SMU (Nov. 14) and Tulane (Nov. 21) close out Tulsa’s 2020 home schedule. SMU finished 2019 with a 10-3 record, while the Green Wave completed the year with a 7-6 mark and a 30-13 win over Southern Miss in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. The Hurricane will close out the regular season with a trip to Texas to face the Houston Cougars on Nov. 28. “We have both Florida teams on the road. Cincinnati has been outstanding the last two years and Navy, with the turn-around they had last year, has nearly always been at the top of the West Division,” said Montgomery. “East Carolina has a lot of talent returning. SMU had a great season last year and Tulane, also a bowl team last season, continues to reload. Then, we end the regular season with an always tough Houston team on the road Thanksgiving weekend. Obviously, it’s going to be a very competitive conference schedule.” Tulsa football season ticket renewals are ongoing. Season tickets for new purchasers will go on sale beginning March 2. 2020 Tulsa Football Schedule SEPTEMBER 5 TOLEDO (6-6, 3-5 MAC) 12 at Oklahoma State (8-5, 5-4 Big 12) 19 NORTHWESTERN STATE (3-9, 3-6 Southland) 26 at Arkansas State (8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt) OCTOBER 3 at UCF* (10-3, 6-2 AAC) 17 CINCINNATI* (11-3, 7-1 AAC) HOMECOMING 23 (Fri.) at USF* (4-8, 2-6 AAC) ‘an ESPN Network’ 30 (Fri.) EAST CAROLINA* (4-8, 1-7 AAC) ‘an ESPN Network’ NOVEMBER 7 at Navy* (11-2, 7-1 AAC) 14 SMU* (10-3, 6-2 AAC) 21 TULANE* (7-6, 3-5 AAC) 28 at Houston* (4-8, 2-6 AAC) Bold CAPS indicate Home Games *indicates American Athletic Conference Games