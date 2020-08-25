Toby Lane promoted to Assistant Coach

Media release... TULSA, Okla. – A six-year veteran of The University of Tulsa basketball staff, Toby Lane, was promoted to assistant basketball coach today, it was announced by Head Coach Frank Haith. Lane has spent the past 13 seasons under Haith, first as the associate director of basketball Operations at Miami (Fla.), then at Missouri as the director of operations and most recently as Tulsa's director of scouting. He takes the place of the retiring Jerry Wainwright. In addition, Skyler Sullivan, who spent last year as special assistant to Frank Haith, will move into Lane's spot as director of scouting. Former TU basketball student-athlete Corey Haith, from the class of 2018, will become the special assistant to the head coach after spending the last two years as a graduate manager. "I'm excited to elevate Toby into an assistant coaching role and I know he will be a tremendous asset to our player development on the court along with his ability to coach and teach with video," said Haith. "Toby has been with me for 13 seasons and was a huge asset for us, not only in his previous capacity as our video coordinator, but also with game preparation and opponent scouting. Toby has a great basketball mind and is passionate about our student-athletes and this program and I have no doubt he will flourish in this new opportunity." Lane began his tenure at Tulsa in the 2014-15 season as the video coordinator before being promoted to the team's director of scouting prior to the 2017-18 campaign. Lane has been a part of Tulsa's 116 victories, two post-season tournament appearances and the 2020 American Athletic Conference regular season championship. Since moving to the collegiate coaching ranks in 1996-97, Lane has held various positions in the past 24 seasons. Among his multiple positions, Lane has served as a graduate assistant, strength coach, video coordinator, director of operations and an assistant coach. He has been part of nine post-season tournament teams and teams winning five conference titles, including Big 12 Tournament Championships at Oklahoma in 2003 and Missouri in 2012. Lane's post-season experience has included five NCAA Tournament appearances, including an NCAA Elite Eight at Oklahoma in 2003, and four NIT appearances. "Obviously, without God this would not be possible. I thank Coach Haith, Dr. Gragg and The University of Tulsa for this opportunity and placing their trust in me to help our basketball program and student-athletes continue to develop and succeed," said Lane. "It's great to work with good people in a family environment. I consider it an honor to work at this university with all of its basketball tradition, success and academic excellence." "It's a blessing to work with so many high character and top level student-athletes and coaches, and it all starts with Coach Haith. He has given me a tremendous opportunity and has instilled in me confidence. Coach Haith is a great coach, person, best listener and relationship builder that I've ever been around," added Lane. Prior to joining the Tulsa basketball staff, Lane spent three seasons (2011-14) as director of basketball operations at Missouri. Previously, he was the associate director of basketball operations under Haith at Miami from 2007-11. Before that, Lane was as an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State from 2004-07 after spending three seasons as the video coordinator at Oklahoma (2002-04). Lane received his start in coaching in 1993 when was the head boy's basketball coach at Goessel (Kan.) High School for three seasons. He entered the college coaching ranks on the junior college level at Neosho County (Mo.) Community College in 1996-97. In 1997, Lane then moved to the University of Central Oklahoma for four years (1997-01), where he first served as a graduate assistant coach then was an assistant coach through the 2000-01 season. He moved to Long Beach State in 2001-02 as the school's assistant strength and conditioning coach for basketball. Lane received his bachelor's degree in secondary mathematics education from Wichita State in 1993 and then earned his master's degree in general education from Central Oklahoma in 1999.