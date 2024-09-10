Weekend of August 31:

Weekend of September 7:

Tulsa hosted a few prospects for official visits over the past two weekends.2025 Dallas (TX) iSchool guard Jaylen Lawal. TU offered in July.2025 Weatherford (OK) big guard Tate Sage. TU offered in June.2025 Allen (TX) forward DeAndre Thomas. TU offered in June. After visits to North Texas and Tulsa, Thomas committed to UNT this past weekend.