ADVERTISEMENT

🏀 Recruiting Official visitors for TU Basketball the past couple weekends

Chris Harmon

Chris Harmon

ITS Publisher
Staff
Aug 15, 2002
48,599
10,606
113
Tulsa, OK
tulsa.rivals.com
Tulsa hosted a few prospects for official visits over the past two weekends.

Weekend of August 31:

2025 Dallas (TX) iSchool guard Jaylen Lawal. TU offered in July.


Weekend of September 7:

2025 Weatherford (OK) big guard Tate Sage. TU offered in June.


2025 Allen (TX) forward DeAndre Thomas. TU offered in June. After visits to North Texas and Tulsa, Thomas committed to UNT this past weekend.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chris Harmon

🏈 Recruiting Lengthy list of TU Football Official Visitors this weekend (June 21)

Replies
1
Views
586
Hurricane Alley
Chris Harmon
Chris Harmon
Chris Harmon

🏈 Recruiting Official Visitors this weekend

Replies
1
Views
544
Hurricane Alley
Chris Harmon
Chris Harmon
Chris Harmon

🏈 Recruiting TU hosting large group of official visitors

Replies
0
Views
522
TU Football
Chris Harmon
Chris Harmon
Chris Harmon

🏈 Recruiting June 1 weekend Official Visitors

Replies
1
Views
516
TU Football
HuffyCane
HuffyCane
Chris Harmon

🏈 Recruiting OFFICIAL VISITORS -- 12/1/2023

Replies
3
Views
502
Hurricane Alley
Chris Harmon
Chris Harmon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back