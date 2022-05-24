🎧 Audio New ITS Podcast: TU Hall of Famer & NFL veteran David Alexander

TU Hall of Famer and 10-year NFL veteran David Alexander joins us to talk about his time at TU, including a fantastic story about his recruiting process. We also chat about his NFL career as a long-time starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, his coaching career and much more. Plus, a quick TU recruiting update for football and basketball.

1:39 - 🏈 & 🏀 recruiting updates
4:46 - David Alexander interview
36:57 - Wrap-up and outro


anchor.fm

Inside Tulsa Sports • A podcast on Anchor

The ITS podcast is brought to you by Inside Tulsa Sports on the Rivals Network and Yahoo! Sports - the best source for news, info and discussions of University of Tulsa Football, Basketball and Recruiting! Episodes include interviews with current and former TU players and coaches, recruiting and...
anchor.fm anchor.fm
 
