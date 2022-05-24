Chris Harmon
TU Hall of Famer and 10-year NFL veteran David Alexander joins us to talk about his time at TU, including a fantastic story about his recruiting process. We also chat about his NFL career as a long-time starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, his coaching career and much more. Plus, a quick TU recruiting update for football and basketball.
1:39 - 🏈 & 🏀 recruiting updates
4:46 - David Alexander interview
36:57 - Wrap-up and outro
