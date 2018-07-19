More preseason accolades for TU Football players

Shamari Brooks Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List Media release... DALLAS, Texas – The University of Tulsa sophomore running back Shamari Brooks was named today as one of 63 preseason watch list candidates for the Doak Walker Award, as announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum. The Doak Walker Award is given to the nation's top running back. Brooks, from Tulsa's Union High School, had his freshman season cut short in 2017 when he suffered a season-ending injury in the ninth game of the year at SMU. In the injury-shortened season, Brooks still rushed for 687 yards, a 5.8 average and 10 touchdowns. He finished his rookie season with the highest single-season rushing total for a Tulsa true freshman and was second overall for all freshmen (true or red-shirt), trailing Reggie Williams (1995) by 68 yards. Brooks had four 100+ rushing games, including a string of three straight 100+-yard games. Brooks turned in a career-best 164-yard performance with two touchdowns against UConn in his first career start. He also rushed for 111 yards and one TD vs. Houston, totaled 104 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries against Tulane and had his first career 100-yard rushing game in the third contest of the season with 141 yards and three touchdowns at Toledo The 2017 Doak Walker Award winner, Stanford's Bryce Love, headlines the list of candidates and is also joined by finalist Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin and semifinalists Justice Hill of Oklahoma State and Devin Singletary of Florida Atlantic. The award, which will name its 29th recipient in 2018, is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced on November 20. The committee will cast a second vote beginning November 26 to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2018 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 6 on ESPN.