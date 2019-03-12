Jeffries named 3rd-team All-AAC; Horne misses out on 6th-man award

Media release... Senior forward DaQuan Jeffries was named third-team American Athletic Conference in a vote by the league's head coaches, the conference office announced on Monday. Jeffries is the fourth TU player to earn all-conference honors since the Golden Hurricane joined The American prior to the 2014-15 season. Jeffries leads the Golden Hurricane in scoring (13.0 ppg), rebounding (5.7 rpg), blocks (1.2 bpg) and steals (1.0 spg) and he is the only player in the conference to lead his team in all four categories. The Edmond, Okla., native has started all 30 games that he has played, and he has scored in double-figures 21 times with five games of at least 20 points, to go along with a pair of double-doubles. Jeffries is shooting 50.2-percent from the field, which ranks eighth in The American. After leading Tulsa to wins over Oklahoma State (Dec. 5) and Big 12 Conference Champion Kansas State (Dec. 8), Jefferies was named The American Player of the Week. He scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Hurricane to a win over Memphis (Jan. 30) and posted a career-best 13 rebounds as part of a double-double in a victory against New Orleans (Dec. 13). Jeffries and the Golden Hurricane (18-13) will face SMU (14-16) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Championship. 2019 American Athletic Conference All-Conference, All-Freshman Teams First Team All-Conference Shizz Alston, Jr., Temple Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati * Corey Davis, Jr., Houston * Jeremiah Martin, Memphis * B.J. Taylor, UCF Second Team All-Conference Armoni Brooks, Houston Aubrey Dawkins, UCF Markis McDuffie, Wichita State Jahmal McMurray, SMU Quinton Rose, Temple Third Team All-Conference Jalen Adams, UConn David Collins, USF Tacko Fall, UCF DaQuan Jeffries, Tulsa Laquincy Rideau, USF All-Freshman Team Dexter Dennis, Wichita State Jayden Gardner, ECU * Tyler Harris, Memphis Nate Hinton, Houston * Alexis Yetna, USF * *unanimous selection